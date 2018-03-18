« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Showcase (indé) Nintendo : Une liste de jeux dont on attend la date














Dans cette liste non exhaustive, est-ce qu'il y a des jeux que vous attendez ?
Est-ce qu'il y a des jeux qui ne sont pas dans cette liste que vous attendez ?
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:24 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    olimar59 posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:25 AM
    Wargroove et Flipping Death en priorité
    octobar posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:26 AM
    je veux Cuphead
    mrvince posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:27 AM
    Hollow Knight. Déjà fait sur pc mais je vais le refaire sur Switch
    derno posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:28 AM
    je pense que hollow knight sera l'évenement de se nindies avec peut êtres même une sortie dans la foulée de l'annonce.
    flom posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:30 AM
    Je rajouterai le dernier dlc de showel knight ( et une version definitive??) Et aussi bloodstained que j ai backer d ailleur pour une version boite
    fifine posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:30 AM
    J'en ai au moins trois dans la liste qui me font vraiment envie.
    plolely posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:35 AM
    Holow Knight pour moi et Flipping Death. J'espère aussi une belle surprise dans ce showcase
