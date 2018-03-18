accueil
kurosama
articles : 752
752
visites since opening : 700288
700288
kurosama
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
A quand un bon jeu sur cette saga..?
Il y'a matiere à faire avec St Seiya.A quand un bon jeu en 2D style Guilty,Dbz!?
les jeux St Seiya n'ayant jamais vraiment été top top..
Voici un jeu Mugen ,il y'a de bonnes idées quand meme.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/18/2018 at 07:28 AM by kurosama
kurosama
comments (11)
11
)
gemini
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:01 AM
Je l'attends avec impatience...
cajp45
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:08 AM
ce serait top avec des graphismes à la dragon ball fighter z
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:28 AM
Tu connais les jeux PS2 ?
shinz0
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:42 AM
Un Saint Seiya FighterS par Arc System Works s'il vous plaît
hyoga57
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:44 AM
darkxehanort94
Les jeux PS2 étaient réputés comme mauvais. Pourtant j'adore Saint Seiya et ces jeux...
Par contre, le meilleur Saint Seiya reste le premier sur PS3...
vyse
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:48 AM
cajp45
de ouf
cyr
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:49 AM
cajp45
c'est pas les graphisme le problème
momotaros
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:54 AM
Les jeux PS2, PS3 et PS4 te saluent
cajp45
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:56 AM
cyr
ça ne te ferai pas plaisir de jouer avec un jeu aussi beau que le dessin animé?
vyse
kurosama
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 08:57 AM
momotaros
mouais mouais...
non serieux ils sont pas mal c'est vrai,mais avec St Seiya il y'a matiere à faire encore mieux.
hyoga57
posted
the 03/18/2018 at 09:33 AM
kurosama
Le Saint Seiya Senki, tu devrais l'essayer...
vyse