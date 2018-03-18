profile
kurosama
118
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 752
visites since opening : 700288
kurosama > blog
all
A quand un bon jeu sur cette saga..?
Il y'a matiere à faire avec St Seiya.A quand un bon jeu en 2D style Guilty,Dbz!?
les jeux St Seiya n'ayant jamais vraiment été top top..
Voici un jeu Mugen ,il y'a de bonnes idées quand meme.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 07:28 AM by kurosama
    comments (11)
    gemini posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:01 AM
    Je l'attends avec impatience...
    cajp45 posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:08 AM
    ce serait top avec des graphismes à la dragon ball fighter z
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:28 AM
    Tu connais les jeux PS2 ?
    shinz0 posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:42 AM
    Un Saint Seiya FighterS par Arc System Works s'il vous plaît
    hyoga57 posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:44 AM
    darkxehanort94 Les jeux PS2 étaient réputés comme mauvais. Pourtant j'adore Saint Seiya et ces jeux...

    Par contre, le meilleur Saint Seiya reste le premier sur PS3...
    vyse posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:48 AM
    cajp45 de ouf
    cyr posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:49 AM
    cajp45 c'est pas les graphisme le problème
    momotaros posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:54 AM
    Les jeux PS2, PS3 et PS4 te saluent
    cajp45 posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:56 AM
    cyr ça ne te ferai pas plaisir de jouer avec un jeu aussi beau que le dessin animé?
    vyse
    kurosama posted the 03/18/2018 at 08:57 AM
    momotaros mouais mouais... non serieux ils sont pas mal c'est vrai,mais avec St Seiya il y'a matiere à faire encore mieux.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/18/2018 at 09:33 AM
    kurosama Le Saint Seiya Senki, tu devrais l'essayer...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre