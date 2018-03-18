Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Luigi's Mansion
name : Luigi's Mansion
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
link49
link49
Luigi’s Mansion Remake : Des nouvelles images dévoilées
3DS


Voici des Images du jeu Luigi’s Mansion :











Ces Images sont apprus sur le site officiel japoanis de la 3DS. Pour rappel, la version 3DS sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/luigis-mansion-3ds-screenshots/
    posted the 03/18/2018 at 07:07 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    vfries posted the 03/18/2018 at 07:20 AM
    C'est un remake ?
    link49 posted the 03/18/2018 at 07:21 AM
    Vfries Apparement : https://www.polygon.com/2018/3/8/17098044/luigis-mansion-remake-nintendo-3ds et http://fr.ign.com/luigis-mansion-3ds/34749/news/luigis-mansion-le-premier-opus-sur-3ds C'est bien un Remake du premier...
