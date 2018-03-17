ajouter un titre
profile
leblogdeshacka
342
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1738
visites since opening : 1604646
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Rumeur] Tournage du film Batman en 2019
Grosse rumeur ce soir, avec un tournage en 2019 pour le film solo sur Batman.




Pas plus d'infos pour le moment
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/17/2018 at 11:25 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    amario posted the 03/17/2018 at 11:40 PM
    J’avais envie d’ecrire :  « Et ?? » mais quelqu’un d’autre s’en chargera
    maxleresistant posted the 03/17/2018 at 11:59 PM
    Pas trop tôt...
    Depuis le temps que 'ils essayent. Et puis ce serait sympa d'avoir un bon film DC comics, parce que mise à part Man of steel qui était plutôt cool, le reste était bien dégueu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre