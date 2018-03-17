accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Soul Calibur VI
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
SoulCalibur 6 Ps4/Xbox One : La box du jeu dévoilée
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu SoulCalibur 6 :
Geralt de la série The Witcher sera présent dans le nouveau jeu en tant que combattant guest. Et la box le mettra en évidence.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...
Source :
https://gamingbolt.com/soulcalibur-6-cover-art-revealed-features-geralt-of-rivia
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:28 AM by
link49
comments (
12
)
exinity
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 07:30 AM
C'est pas fou fou
m'enfin bon si le jeu est bon
link49
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 07:33 AM
Personnellement, je les trouve juste magnifiques...
zakovu
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 07:45 AM
Le logo fait tellement... "quelconque"
Pas séduit par l'artwork choisi
octobar
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 07:53 AM
mouais... bien banal.
spawnini
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 07:54 AM
Moi j'aime bien sauf le logo qui pu de la chatte
octobar
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:00 AM
spawnini
c'est peut être le même mec qui a fait
celui-ci
calishnikov
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:08 AM
octobar
tu a un probleme avec les girafes qui ce font sucer?
spawnini
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:26 AM
calishnikov
soit pas insolante dès le samedi matin vilaine fille
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:42 AM
Je pense pas que ce soit les boîtes finales. C'est juste l'artwork d'annonce de geralt.
Ça sent la boîte temporaire pour les sites de ventes
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:52 AM
maxleresistant
: J'espère que t'as raison, le logo comme l'image choisi sont assez basiques.
osiris
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 08:59 AM
Ah mais du coup c'est pas comme avant c'est la même guest pour les 2 console , ya pas de version switch?
poliof
posted
the 03/17/2018 at 09:15 AM
Ce logo discount…
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
Pas séduit par l'artwork choisi
Ça sent la boîte temporaire pour les sites de ventes