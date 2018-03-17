Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Soul Calibur VI
1
Like
Likers
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
332
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16197
visites since opening : 18101058
link49 > blog
all
SoulCalibur 6 Ps4/Xbox One : La box du jeu dévoilée
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu SoulCalibur 6 :



Geralt de la série The Witcher sera présent dans le nouveau jeu en tant que combattant guest. Et la box le mettra en évidence.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...

Source : https://gamingbolt.com/soulcalibur-6-cover-art-revealed-features-geralt-of-rivia
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:28 AM by link49
    comments (12)
    exinity posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:30 AM
    C'est pas fou fou m'enfin bon si le jeu est bon
    link49 posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:33 AM
    Personnellement, je les trouve juste magnifiques...
    zakovu posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:45 AM
    Le logo fait tellement... "quelconque"
    Pas séduit par l'artwork choisi
    octobar posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:53 AM
    mouais... bien banal.
    spawnini posted the 03/17/2018 at 07:54 AM
    Moi j'aime bien sauf le logo qui pu de la chatte
    octobar posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:00 AM
    spawnini c'est peut être le même mec qui a fait celui-ci
    calishnikov posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:08 AM
    octobar tu a un probleme avec les girafes qui ce font sucer?
    spawnini posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:26 AM
    calishnikov soit pas insolante dès le samedi matin vilaine fille
    maxleresistant posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:42 AM
    Je pense pas que ce soit les boîtes finales. C'est juste l'artwork d'annonce de geralt.
    Ça sent la boîte temporaire pour les sites de ventes
    xenofamicom posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:52 AM
    maxleresistant : J'espère que t'as raison, le logo comme l'image choisi sont assez basiques.
    osiris posted the 03/17/2018 at 08:59 AM
    Ah mais du coup c'est pas comme avant c'est la même guest pour les 2 console , ya pas de version switch?
    poliof posted the 03/17/2018 at 09:15 AM
    Ce logo discount…
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre