[Switch] Lore Runner : Legacy / Trailer


Date de sortie : Printemps 2018
Le jeu est sortie sur Steam, mais il y aura un ajout par rapport à cette version :
-Un tout nouveau mode deux joueurs, jouable en local en co-op (avec classement en ligne).

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKVLfbKSyRA
    posted the 03/16/2018 at 10:53 AM by nicolasgourry
