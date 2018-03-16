accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
Welcome into The Guyver Cave
profile
237
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
ninjak
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
mickele
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
osiris
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
56
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
battossai
,
link49
,
fullbuster
,
tripy73
,
kyogamer
,
asakim
,
diablass59
,
binou87
,
link80
,
geugeuz
,
minx
,
nmariodk
,
spawnini
,
momotaros
,
fortep
,
e3payne
,
ninja17
,
xell
,
strifedcloud
,
leblogdeshacka
,
ykarin
,
doflamingod
,
odv78
,
hyoga57
,
kamikaze1985
,
aros
,
yamy
,
terminator
,
linfotoutcourt
,
shiranui
,
darksly
,
gat
,
megadante
,
hijikatamayora13
,
testament
,
tvirus
,
ravyxxs
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
kaiden
,
hado78
,
neckbreaker71
,
carapuce
,
marchand2sable
,
shiroyashagin
,
sephiroth07
,
arngrim
,
xxxxxx0
,
celesnot
,
kali
,
raph64
,
sujetdelta
,
gamekyo
,
misterpixel
lordguyver
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
367
visites since opening :
487814
lordguyver
> blog
all
Jeux Vidéos
Comics / Manga / Bande Dessiné
Gundam
Dragon Ball
Star Wars
Tokusatsu
Sonic The Hedgehog
Metroid
Télé & Cinéma
Science & Astronomie
Hommage
Humour
Autre Sujet
[Direct Live] SXSW Gaming - Official Sonic the Hedgehog Panel -
Sonic The Hedgehog
Venez voir les annonces pour Sonic sur ce panel présenté par Aaron Webber !
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:39 PM by
lordguyver
comments (
28
)
smashfan
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:42 PM
qu'est ce qu'ils vont encore annoncé comme bouse
kinectical
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:43 PM
smashfan
j’me suis dit pareil lol
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:45 PM
smashfan
kinectical
C'est sur que Sonic Mania était une bouse
sora78
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:45 PM
smashfan
C'est moche de cracher sur une maison en feu
Perso à force qu'il y a des mauvais jeux, il peut bien y en avoir un bon un de ces 4 ^^
Puis Sonic Mania était cool
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:48 PM
Sonic Mania Plus et version boite confirmé.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:48 PM
MIGHTY AND RAY dans Sonic Mania PLUS ET
Amassous
ton voeux est exaucé tu aura une version physique
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:49 PM
Mighty et Ray vont devenir jouables.
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:50 PM
Mode multi 4 joueurs.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:50 PM
jenicris
Je pleure MIGHTY MA BOY !
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:51 PM
Le version physique de Sonic Mania Plus aura droit à un artbook de 32 pages, une jaquette style MD réversible et un côté holographique.
lordguyver
ça déchire en effet.
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:52 PM
Sonic Mania Plus sera proposé comme mise à jour gratuite pour les gens qui possèdent déjà le jeu en démat'.
Ça arrive cet été, sans plus de précisions.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:53 PM
jenicris
Je crois que je vais acheter la version PC ^^
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:54 PM
La version boite:
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/11/5/1521233525-screenshot-2018-3-16-sxswgaming-twitch-1.png
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:54 PM
Merci je cherchais ce putain de live
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:55 PM
lordguyver
version boite Switch perso.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:56 PM
Sonic Mania Adventure excellent cinq mini short animation je pense que Sega veut tâter le terrain ^^
jenicris
Je prend PC POUR LES MOOOOOOOOODS !
masharu
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:56 PM
Profitez-en car Mighty et Ray, vous ne les verrez que dans Sonic Mania
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:57 PM
ah ce DLc de Project plus,déjà leaker depuis decembre
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 08:58 PM
putain mighty et Ray,les 2 persos inutiles que les pseudo fan veulent
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:00 PM
kikoo31
Respect ma boy Mighty et je suis fan depuis 1991 et j'adore Mighty il est cool ♥
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:02 PM
lordguyver
serious ??
Arrete c'est un Sonic colorié en noir avec un armure à la place des piques
jenicris
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:05 PM
lordguyver
moi pour le côté portable.
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:05 PM
kikoo31
Nah et oui sérieux plus il est rouge et noir avant que Shadow Edgyemohodge arrive.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:07 PM
Cool une versions boite
Sur One pour moi
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:08 PM
Sympa vachement sympa le dlc classique pour ceux qui ont déjà le démat
lordguyver
ah oui ,je pensais pas à Shadow c'est vrai qu'il lui ressemble
sans la classe .
Il est trop D4RK Shadow
lordguyver
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:11 PM
kikoo31
Tu as épelé emo de manière incorrect
Dark =/= cool
kikoo31
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:16 PM
lordguyver
smashfan
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:35 PM
le respect est mort sérieux.. deçu.. pour changer
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Perso à force qu'il y a des mauvais jeux, il peut bien y en avoir un bon un de ces 4 ^^
Puis Sonic Mania était cool
lordguyver ça déchire en effet.
Ça arrive cet été, sans plus de précisions.
http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/11/5/1521233525-screenshot-2018-3-16-sxswgaming-twitch-1.png
jenicris Je prend PC POUR LES MOOOOOOOOODS !
Arrete c'est un Sonic colorié en noir avec un armure à la place des piques
Sur One pour moi
lordguyver ah oui ,je pensais pas à Shadow c'est vrai qu'il lui ressemble
sans la classe .
Il est trop D4RK Shadow
Dark =/= cool