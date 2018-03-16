Welcome into The Guyver Cave
profile
Jeux Vidéo
237
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
lordguyver
56
Likes
Likers
lordguyver
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 367
visites since opening : 487814
lordguyver > blog
all
[Direct Live] SXSW Gaming - Official Sonic the Hedgehog Panel -
Sonic The Hedgehog
Venez voir les annonces pour Sonic sur ce panel présenté par Aaron Webber !

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:39 PM by lordguyver
    comments (28)
    smashfan posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:42 PM
    qu'est ce qu'ils vont encore annoncé comme bouse
    kinectical posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:43 PM
    smashfan j’me suis dit pareil lol
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:45 PM
    smashfan kinectical C'est sur que Sonic Mania était une bouse
    sora78 posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:45 PM
    smashfan C'est moche de cracher sur une maison en feu



    Perso à force qu'il y a des mauvais jeux, il peut bien y en avoir un bon un de ces 4 ^^

    Puis Sonic Mania était cool
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Sonic Mania Plus et version boite confirmé.
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:48 PM
    MIGHTY AND RAY dans Sonic Mania PLUS ET Amassous ton voeux est exaucé tu aura une version physique
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:49 PM
    Mighty et Ray vont devenir jouables.
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:50 PM
    Mode multi 4 joueurs.
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:50 PM
    jenicris Je pleure MIGHTY MA BOY !
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Le version physique de Sonic Mania Plus aura droit à un artbook de 32 pages, une jaquette style MD réversible et un côté holographique.

    lordguyver ça déchire en effet.
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:52 PM
    Sonic Mania Plus sera proposé comme mise à jour gratuite pour les gens qui possèdent déjà le jeu en démat'.

    Ça arrive cet été, sans plus de précisions.
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:53 PM
    jenicris Je crois que je vais acheter la version PC ^^
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:54 PM
    La version boite:

    http://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2018/11/5/1521233525-screenshot-2018-3-16-sxswgaming-twitch-1.png
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:54 PM
    Merci je cherchais ce putain de live
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:55 PM
    lordguyver version boite Switch perso.
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Sonic Mania Adventure excellent cinq mini short animation je pense que Sega veut tâter le terrain ^^

    jenicris Je prend PC POUR LES MOOOOOOOOODS !
    masharu posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Profitez-en car Mighty et Ray, vous ne les verrez que dans Sonic Mania
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:57 PM
    ah ce DLc de Project plus,déjà leaker depuis decembre
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 08:58 PM
    putain mighty et Ray,les 2 persos inutiles que les pseudo fan veulent
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:00 PM
    kikoo31 Respect ma boy Mighty et je suis fan depuis 1991 et j'adore Mighty il est cool ♥
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:02 PM
    lordguyver serious ??

    Arrete c'est un Sonic colorié en noir avec un armure à la place des piques
    jenicris posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:05 PM
    lordguyver moi pour le côté portable.
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:05 PM
    kikoo31 Nah et oui sérieux plus il est rouge et noir avant que Shadow Edgyemohodge arrive.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:07 PM
    Cool une versions boite
    Sur One pour moi
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:08 PM
    Sympa vachement sympa le dlc classique pour ceux qui ont déjà le démat

    lordguyver ah oui ,je pensais pas à Shadow c'est vrai qu'il lui ressemble
    sans la classe .
    Il est trop D4RK Shadow
    lordguyver posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:11 PM
    kikoo31 Tu as épelé emo de manière incorrect

    Dark =/= cool
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:16 PM
    lordguyver
    smashfan posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:35 PM
    le respect est mort sérieux.. deçu.. pour changer
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre