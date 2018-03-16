« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Arc System Works
14
Likes
Likers
name : Arc System Works
official website : http://www.arcsystemworks.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
92
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2061
visites since opening : 2411642
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle / Fenêtre de sortie (Europe)


Date de sortie : été 2018 Europe

22 personnages seront jouables et 18 autres par microtransactions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieWh-BnQkNU
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/16/2018 at 05:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 03/16/2018 at 05:53 PM
    cette arnaque, un pauvre Mugen avec 2/3 persos exclues
    kidicarus posted the 03/16/2018 at 06:00 PM
    Pas fan de la série, mais c'est bien réalisé.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/16/2018 at 06:10 PM
    Ca devait pas être en Juin ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/16/2018 at 06:17 PM
    darkxehanort94 Le 5 Juin c'est au USA, il me semble.
    rbz posted the 03/16/2018 at 06:27 PM
    cette daube
    shido posted the 03/16/2018 at 06:31 PM
    Et 18 autre par microtransactions

    lol
    testament posted the 03/16/2018 at 07:12 PM
    Je le sens pas lui.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/16/2018 at 07:17 PM
    testament je pense pas qu'il soit mauvais, mais le coup du "18 autres en transactions", certes c'est honnête de le dire avant, mais de l'autre coté, tu te dis "pour un jeu de baston, 40 personnages jouables c'est cool, mais c'est pas la version que j'achète, donc l'impression d'avoir un jeu incomplet".
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre