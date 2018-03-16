accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] BlazBlue : Cross Tag Battle / Fenêtre de sortie (Europe)
Date de sortie : été 2018 Europe
22 personnages seront jouables et 18 autres par microtransactions.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieWh-BnQkNU
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/16/2018 at 05:51 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
8
)
guiguif
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 05:53 PM
cette arnaque, un pauvre Mugen avec 2/3 persos exclues
kidicarus
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 06:00 PM
Pas fan de la série, mais c'est bien réalisé.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 06:10 PM
Ca devait pas être en Juin ?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 06:17 PM
darkxehanort94
Le 5 Juin c'est au USA, il me semble.
rbz
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 06:27 PM
cette daube
shido
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 06:31 PM
Et 18 autre par microtransactions
lol
testament
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 07:12 PM
Je le sens pas lui.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 07:17 PM
testament
je pense pas qu'il soit mauvais, mais le coup du "18 autres en transactions", certes c'est honnête de le dire avant, mais de l'autre coté, tu te dis "pour un jeu de baston, 40 personnages jouables c'est cool, mais c'est pas la version que j'achète, donc l'impression d'avoir un jeu incomplet".
bold
