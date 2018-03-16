CN Play
Assassin's Creed Rogue HD (rumeur)
name : Assassin's Creed Rogue HD (rumeur)
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
tuni
tuni
tuni > blog
AC Rogue Remastered : Extrait Xbox One X
Voici un tout petit extrait maison du début du jeu, afin que vous puissiez voir comment tourne Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered (ici dans sa version One X).




Force est de constater que c'est beau
    posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:38 PM by tuni
    comments (1)
    foxstep posted the 03/16/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Il sort à combien?
