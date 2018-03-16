profile
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Ni no Kuni II: Final Trailer
Un dernier trailer avec les voix japs avant la sortie de Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

    posted the 03/16/2018 at 02:55 PM by guiguif
    barberousse posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:08 PM
    J’hesite encore à me le prendre.
    tuni posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:10 PM
    Je l'ai reçu avant hier, j'adore
    sorakairi86 posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:26 PM
    Day one
    zekura posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:34 PM
    tuni Nani ?! Comment ca ?
    slad posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:35 PM
    tuni posted the 03/16/2018 at 03:36 PM
    zekura Ben de Bandaï Namco, version presse.
