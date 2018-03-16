Pomegranates are one of the most beneficial organic products you can eat. They contain various vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. In spite of the fact that, obviously, every organic product is solid, pomegranates contain properties that make this natural product exceptionally unique.
Pomegranates are one of the healthiest fruits you can eat. They contain numerous vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Although, of course, every fruit is healthy, pomegranates contain properties that make this fruit very special.
And even if you do not care about all health benefits, pomegranates are incredibly tasty and a great choice for every day!
In this article, I take in no less than 29 health benefits of pomegranates. Reason enough to go shopping quickly!
Let's start...
1. Combats cancer
Pomegranate contains a higher amount of antioxidants than most other foods and this plays a role in lowering the risk of cancer. Most studies have shown that regular consumption of pomegranate can reduce the risk of prostate, breast, colon and lung cancer. There are several ways in which the development of cancer cells can be delayed. For example, there is a certain substance in pomegranates that can prevent cancer from spreading.
Studies also show that there is a reduced blood flow to the cancer cells, as a result of which they are, as it were, starved. This is evident from the 2008 study published in the International Journal of Oncology. Mice given human prostate cancer cells received a 4-week course of treatment with the pomegranate juice extract. The results showed a significant reduction in tumor size in the mice. However, we must remember that these studies were carried out on animals. Many more scientific studies are needed to find out whether the same effects are also visible in people.
2. Pomegranates stop inflammation
Natural pomegranate juice was compared with other components in an analysis. This showed that this fruit is most effective in fighting inflammation. In addition, pomegranate juice contains powerful phenolic antioxidants, just like other brightly colored fruits, but it also contains complex sugars that have an anti-inflammatory effect.
3. Pomegranate keeps your teeth clean
The abundance of flavonoids in combination with the anti-bacterial properties of pomegranate has proven to be equally effective in removing plaque and bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease.
4. Lowers cholesterol
Pomegranates contain a natural enzyme - paraoxonase - that prevents LDL cholesterol from building up in the veins. In one study, subjects who received pomegranate juice for 2 weeks had an 18% increase in this enzyme.
5. Good for your joints
Research shows that both the pomegranate and the seeds have anti-inflammatory properties and prevent the joints from getting damaged.
6. Pomegranates are a great source of fiber
If you only eat a pomegranate, you already have three quarters of the recommended amount of fiber . Fibers not only provide a healthy bowel movement, they also provide a feeling of satiety, keep you slim, promote your immune system and feed your intestinal flora. Enough reasons to eat pomegranate regularly!
7. Protects the skin
The powerful anti-oxidants (including ellagic acid) in pomegranates help limit the damage of UV rays. In addition, they combat free radicals and stimulate the production of collagen.
8. Combats breast cancer
Research shows that pomegranate juice destroys breast cancer cells, while leaving healthy cells alone. However, the fruit can also prevent the development of new breast cancer cells.
9. Prevention of lung cancer
Research on mice shows that pomegranate juice may well hinder the promotion of lung cancer.
10. Prevents prostate cancer
A study of 50 men who have undergone treatment for prostate cancer showed that a glass of pomegranate juice per day fights cancer, so the further need for the treatment of cancer by chemotherapy was greatly reduced.
