profile
name :
Ghost of a Tale
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Indépendant
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
Xbox One
profile
blackninja
Ghost of a Tale, trailer de lancement
Breaking News
Le très sympathique jeu d'aventure et d'infiltration est désormais disponible sur PC et bientôt sur consoles.
Quelle belle Direction Artistique!
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:18 AM by
blackninja
comments (
3
)
mithrandir
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:33 AM
Déjà dispo sur One en game preview à 20€, je l'ai commencé hier et il est juste excellent !
mrvince
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:45 AM
Je le fais sur PC il est impressionnant. Par contre je commence un peu a bloqué pour chopper les pièces de costumes, je tourne en rond y'a des secrets un peu partout. Commence a me gonfler ^^
mikazaki
posted
the 03/16/2018 at 09:53 AM
Se jeux et vraiment une boucherie visuelle !!!
