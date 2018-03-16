profile
Ghost of a Tale
6
Likes
Likers
name : Ghost of a Tale
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Indépendant
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
blackninja
14
Likes
Likers
blackninja
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 53
visites since opening : 87655
blackninja > blog
all
Ghost of a Tale, trailer de lancement
Breaking News


Le très sympathique jeu d'aventure et d'infiltration est désormais disponible sur PC et bientôt sur consoles.
Quelle belle Direction Artistique!











    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:18 AM by blackninja
    comments (3)
    mithrandir posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:33 AM
    Déjà dispo sur One en game preview à 20€, je l'ai commencé hier et il est juste excellent !
    mrvince posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:45 AM
    Je le fais sur PC il est impressionnant. Par contre je commence un peu a bloqué pour chopper les pièces de costumes, je tourne en rond y'a des secrets un peu partout. Commence a me gonfler ^^
    mikazaki posted the 03/16/2018 at 09:53 AM
    Se jeux et vraiment une boucherie visuelle !!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre