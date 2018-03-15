1-Sega genesis collection (PS2)
Liste des jeux
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Altered Beast
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Comix Zone
Decap Attack
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco: The Tides of Time
Ecco Jr.
Flicky
Gain Ground
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Kid Chameleon
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Super Thunder Blade
Sword of Vermilion
Vectorman
Vectorman 2
Virtua Fighter 2
Altered Beast (arcade)
Future Spy (arcade)
Tac/Scan (arcade)
Zaxxon (arcade)
Zektor (arcade)
2-Sega genesis collection (PS3)
Liste des jeux
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Storm
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Comix Zone
Decap Attack
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco: The Tides of Time
ESWAT: City Under Siege
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Kid Chameleon
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sonic Spinball
Sonic & Knuckles
Sonic 3D Blast
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Vectorman
Vectorman 2
Alien Syndrome (arcade)
Altered Beast (arcade)
Congo Bongo (arcade) (under original title Tip Top in some regions)
Fantasy Zone (arcade)
Golden Axe Warrior (Master System)
Phantasy Star (Master System)
Shinobi (arcade)
Space Harrier (arcade)
Zaxxon (arcade)
3-Sega genesis collection (PS4)
Liste des jeux
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Soldier
Alien Storm
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bio-Hazard Battle
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Columns III: Revenge of Columns
Comix Zone
Crack Down
Decap Attack
Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine
Dynamite Headdy
ESWAT: City Under Siege
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Galaxy Force II
Golden Axe
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Gunstar Heroes
Kid Chameleon
Landstalker
Light Crusader
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millenium
Ristar
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
Shining Force
Shining Force II
Shining in the Darkness
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic Spinball
Sonic the Hedgehog
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 S
pace Harrier II
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Sword of Vermilion
The Revenge of Shinobi
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
ToeJam& Earl
Vectorman
VectorMan 2
Virtua Fighter 2
Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Wonder Boy in Monster World
Plus sérieusement ils auraient pu virer les daubes de Sonic Spinball et 3D Blast à la place....
La version 360 est bien meilleure pour le coup
pour moi la compile PS360 reste la meilleure surtout grâce a ses jeux bonus master system et arcade (phantasy star 1, golden axe warrior)
ça aurait été vraiment goldé si ils s'étaient sorti les doigts du cul pour faire une vraie compile définitive regroupant tous les titres de la compile PS360 (en y ajoutant la feature lockon sur sonic et knuckles) + les titres steam + les sega vintage des store PS360 + les jeux bonus des anciennes compiles sonic + les jeux supplémentaires des sega classics 3DS , j'aurais acheté sans hésiter, mais ça semble trop compliqué pour eux
je leur demande même pas de jeux sous licences ou des trucs d'autres éditeurs (alors que même les megadrive chinoises dégueulasses arrivent à chopper des jeux tiers genre mortal kombat ou street fighter)
mais là ils peuvent bien aller se faire enculer avec leur compile du pauvre (et en plus je l'ai déjà vu que j'ai tous les jeux sega megadrive classics sur steam, avec quelques autres en plus qu'ils n'ont pas daigné mettre sur la compile ps4one)