Liste des jeux

1-Sega genesis collection (PS2)Alex Kidd in the Enchanted CastleAltered BeastBonanza Bros.ColumnsComix ZoneDecap AttackEcco the DolphinEcco: The Tides of TimeEcco Jr.FlickyGain GroundGolden AxeGolden Axe IIGolden Axe IIIKid ChameleonPhantasy Star IIPhantasy Star III: Generations of DoomPhantasy Star IV: The End of the MillenniumRistarShadow Dancer: The Secret of ShinobiShinobi III: Return of the Ninja MasterSonic the HedgehogSonic the Hedgehog 2Super Thunder BladeSword of VermilionVectormanVectorman 2Virtua Fighter 2Altered Beast (arcade)Future Spy (arcade)Tac/Scan (arcade)Zaxxon (arcade)Zektor (arcade)2-Sega genesis collection (PS3)Alex Kidd in the Enchanted CastleAlien StormAltered BeastBeyond OasisBonanza Bros.ColumnsComix ZoneDecap AttackDr. Robotnik's Mean Bean MachineDynamite HeaddyEcco the DolphinEcco: The Tides of TimeESWAT: City Under SiegeFatal LabyrinthFlickyGain GroundGolden AxeGolden Axe IIGolden Axe IIIKid ChameleonPhantasy Star IIPhantasy Star III: Generations of DoomPhantasy Star IV: The End of the MillenniumRistarShining ForceShining Force IIShining in the DarknessShinobi III: Return of the Ninja MasterSonic the HedgehogSonic the Hedgehog 2Sonic the Hedgehog 3Sonic SpinballSonic & KnucklesSonic 3D BlastStreets of RageStreets of Rage 2Streets of Rage 3Super Thunder BladeVectormanVectorman 2Alien Syndrome (arcade)Altered Beast (arcade)Congo Bongo (arcade) (under original title Tip Top in some regions)Fantasy Zone (arcade)Golden Axe Warrior (Master System)Phantasy Star (Master System)Shinobi (arcade)Space Harrier (arcade)Zaxxon (arcade)3-Sega genesis collection (PS4)Alex Kidd in the Enchanted CastleAlien SoldierAlien StormAltered BeastBeyond OasisBio-Hazard BattleBonanza Bros.ColumnsColumns III: Revenge of ColumnsComix ZoneCrack DownDecap AttackDr. Robotnik's Mean Bean MachineDynamite HeaddyESWAT: City Under SiegeFatal LabyrinthFlickyGain GroundGalaxy Force IIGolden AxeGolden Axe IIGolden Axe IIIGunstar HeroesKid ChameleonLandstalkerLight CrusaderPhantasy Star IIPhantasy Star III: Generations of DoomPhantasy Star IV: The End of the MilleniumRistarShadow Dancer: The Secret of ShinobiShining ForceShining Force IIShining in the DarknessShinobi III: Return of the Ninja MasterSonic 3D BlastSonic SpinballSonic the HedgehogSonic the Hedgehog 2 Space Harrier IIStreets of RageStreets of Rage 2Streets of Rage 3Super Thunder BladeSword of VermilionThe Revenge of ShinobiToeJam & Earl in Panic on FunkotronToeJam& EarlVectormanVectorMan 2Virtua Fighter 2Wonder Boy III: Monster LairWonder Boy in Monster World