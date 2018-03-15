Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
9
Likes
Likers
name : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Falcom
genre : action-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
332
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16189
visites since opening : 18084856
link49 > blog
all
YS VIII : Images et jaquette de la version Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici des Images autour du jeu Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana :



Amazon Japon a dévoilé la box de la version Nintendo Switch, illustrée ci-dessus. Place ensuite aux Images :









Celles-ci ont été dévoilées par Famitsu, et les suivantes, par Amazon Japon :









Pour rappel, cette version sortira au Japon le 26 juin prochain et cet été en Occident…

Sources : https://nintendoeverything.com/japanese-ys-viii-switch-boxart/ et : https://nintendoeverything.com/ys-viii-switch-screenshots/
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:42 PM by link49
    comments (30)
    vfries posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:44 PM
    Classe
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:46 PM
    Même si j'ai pas trop aimé le jeu, je dois avouer que la box de la version Nintendo Switch est juste magnifique...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
    Elle est Super Belle la Jacquette , et les images me donnent envie , surtout les 2 dernières , Link49 tu es un pétit saligaud ......... JAPON !
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
    link49 Effectivement, c'est la même que la version Ps4...
    misterpixel posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
    hyoga57
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
    darkxehanort94 Si ça se trouve, il sortira en même temps chez nous.

    hyoga57 Effectivement : https://www.amazon.fr/Ys-VIII-Lacrimosa-Dana-Day/dp/B0727P8C2Y Ca se ressemble...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:51 PM
    misterpixel Le pire c'est que c'est vrai. J'ai la version Jap en plus...

    http://www.rpgsoluce.com/images/glossaire/ps4/2838/covers/cover-jap.jpg
    rbz posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
    j'espère qu'il me décevra pas
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
    link49 Effectivement...

    http://www.rpgsoluce.com/images/glossaire/ps4/2838/covers/cover-jap.jpg
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
    Exact : https://www.amazon.co.jp/%E3%82%A4%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B9VIII-Lacrimosa-of-DANA-PS4/dp/B01NCZCB2H/ref=sr_1_1?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1521136396&sr=1-1&keywords=%E3%82%A4%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B9VIII+-Lacrimosa+of+DANA- Autant pour moi, je pensais que les versions PsVita et Ps4 avait la même jaquette au japon comme chez nous...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:55 PM
    link49 La version PS Vita à en Jap la même jaquette que la version Pal par contre. Ouais c'est limite incompréhensible...
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
    hyoga57 Mais c'est pas ça que va me refaire passer à la caisse. Je garde ma version PsVita personnellement...
    misterpixel posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
    hyoga57 Oui je sais j’ai vérifié avant après y’a plusieurs jaquettes à chaque fois selon les pays, à moins de les apprendre par cœur, on peut pardonner
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:00 PM
    link49 Bah j'ai rien dit, tu fais comme tu veux. Je sais d'ailleurs que tu n'avais pas aimé le jeu. Mais pour les autres, c'est un jeu à surveiller...
    guiguif posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
    Ouais en gros c'est des screens de la version PS4 qu'ils essaient de faire passer pour la versions Switch car ça ou ça lol quoi.
    Les mecs depuis le debut ils bullshit a fond sur la com entre fakes screens et trailer Switch qui sont exactement le meme que les trailers PS4
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
    hyoga57 Tout à fait. Après, je le finirais peut-être un jour. Comme on dit, il ne faut jamais dire jamais...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:08 PM
    guiguif Ouep, j'espère juste que le portage sera bon. Car en terme de contenu, c'est la meilleure version...

    link49 Moi si je devrais te donner un conseil (si tu veux continuer le jeu), vends ta version PS Vita et rachète-le sur Switch. La version PS Vita à énormément de contenu en moins...

    Cet article intéressera également les futurs acquéreurs :

    http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article47527.html
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
    guiguif Tes images sont plus propres je trouve.

    hyoga57 A voir, quand elle sortira et surtout son prix, qui je ne sais pas pourquoi, risque d'être assez élevé...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:11 PM
    link49 Elle coûtera environ 7,000¥ au Japon d'après Famitsu. Soit environ 53,00€...
    mikazaki posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:12 PM
    link49 la jaquette défonce !!!
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:12 PM
    hyoga57 Et chez nous, je pense qu'il vont se lâcher, malheureusement...
    beji posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:25 PM
    guiguif
    Tes images confirment ce que je pensais... trop propre pour être honnête
    link49
    Ce sont exactement les mêmes images ...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:33 PM
    link49 J'espère pas, 49,99€ ça passe, au-dessus par contre c'est pas top...
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:51 PM
    beji Je les trouve plus nettes.

    hyoga57 Je le vois plus vers les 59.99 euros...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:51 PM
    link49 hyoga57 Je sais pas comment vous faites , moi j' ai acheté tous mes jeux Switch a - de 30 euros ( sauf XC2 a 40 euros , largement rentabilisés avec mes 200 heures de jeux dommage qu' il ait pas de multi j' aurait bien aimé pouvoir taper sur Link49 , pour lui apprendre a défendre ce fichue FF15 ) .
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:54 PM
    darkxehanort94 Même si je perd le match, je continuerais de le défendre...
    hyoga57 posted the 03/15/2018 at 06:54 PM
    link49 Oui, comme la version PS4 en fait...

    darkxehanort94 Je l'avais acheté day-one en France, ce qui explique cela...
    aros posted the 03/15/2018 at 07:07 PM
    hyoga57
    L'avant-bras du héros qui passe au milieu de son crâne pour dégainer... trop fort !!!
    gunstarred posted the 03/15/2018 at 07:10 PM
    J'aime bien la jaquette.
    hyoga57 pour l'instant sur la Fnac, il est à 55€
    akinen posted the 03/15/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Pinaise mais qu’ils confirment les 60 fps!!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre