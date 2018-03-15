accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16189
visites since opening :
18084856
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
YS VIII : Images et jaquette de la version Nintendo Switch
Multi
Voici des Images autour du jeu Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana :
Amazon Japon a dévoilé la box de la version Nintendo Switch, illustrée ci-dessus. Place ensuite aux Images :
Celles-ci ont été dévoilées par Famitsu, et les suivantes, par Amazon Japon :
Pour rappel, cette version sortira au Japon le 26 juin prochain et cet été en Occident…
Sources :
https://nintendoeverything.com/japanese-ys-viii-switch-boxart/
et :
https://nintendoeverything.com/ys-viii-switch-screenshots/
tags :
5
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/15/2018 at 05:42 PM by
link49
comments (
30
)
vfries
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:44 PM
Classe
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:46 PM
Même si j'ai pas trop aimé le jeu, je dois avouer que la box de la version Nintendo Switch est juste magnifique...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:47 PM
Elle est Super Belle la Jacquette , et les images me donnent envie , surtout les 2 dernières ,
Link49
tu es un pétit saligaud
......... JAPON !
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:48 PM
link49
Effectivement, c'est la même que la version Ps4...
misterpixel
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:49 PM
hyoga57
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:50 PM
darkxehanort94
Si ça se trouve, il sortira en même temps chez nous.
hyoga57
Effectivement :
https://www.amazon.fr/Ys-VIII-Lacrimosa-Dana-Day/dp/B0727P8C2Y
Ca se ressemble...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:51 PM
misterpixel
Le pire c'est que c'est vrai. J'ai la version Jap en plus...
http://www.rpgsoluce.com/images/glossaire/ps4/2838/covers/cover-jap.jpg
rbz
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:52 PM
j'espère qu'il me décevra pas
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
link49
Effectivement...
http://www.rpgsoluce.com/images/glossaire/ps4/2838/covers/cover-jap.jpg
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:54 PM
Exact :
https://www.amazon.co.jp/%E3%82%A4%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B9VIII-Lacrimosa-of-DANA-PS4/dp/B01NCZCB2H/ref=sr_1_1?s=videogames&ie=UTF8&qid=1521136396&sr=1-1&keywords=%E3%82%A4%E3%83%BC%E3%82%B9VIII+-Lacrimosa+of+DANA-
Autant pour moi, je pensais que les versions PsVita et Ps4 avait la même jaquette au japon comme chez nous...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:55 PM
link49
La version PS Vita à en Jap la même jaquette que la version Pal par contre. Ouais c'est limite incompréhensible...
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:57 PM
hyoga57
Mais c'est pas ça que va me refaire passer à la caisse. Je garde ma version PsVita personnellement...
misterpixel
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 05:59 PM
hyoga57
Oui je sais j’ai vérifié avant
après y’a plusieurs jaquettes à chaque fois selon les pays, à moins de les apprendre par cœur, on peut pardonner
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:00 PM
link49
Bah j'ai rien dit, tu fais comme tu veux. Je sais d'ailleurs que tu n'avais pas aimé le jeu. Mais pour les autres, c'est un jeu à surveiller...
guiguif
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
Ouais en gros c'est des screens de la version PS4 qu'ils essaient de faire passer pour la versions Switch car
ça
ou
ça
lol quoi.
Les mecs depuis le debut ils bullshit a fond sur la com entre fakes screens et trailer Switch qui sont exactement le meme que les trailers PS4
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:01 PM
hyoga57
Tout à fait. Après, je le finirais peut-être un jour. Comme on dit, il ne faut jamais dire jamais...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:08 PM
guiguif
Ouep, j'espère juste que le portage sera bon. Car en terme de contenu, c'est la meilleure version...
link49
Moi si je devrais te donner un conseil (si tu veux continuer le jeu), vends ta version PS Vita et rachète-le sur Switch. La version PS Vita à énormément de contenu en moins...
Cet article intéressera également les futurs acquéreurs :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group_article47527.html
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:09 PM
guiguif
Tes images sont plus propres je trouve.
hyoga57
A voir, quand elle sortira et surtout son prix, qui je ne sais pas pourquoi, risque d'être assez élevé...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:11 PM
link49
Elle coûtera environ 7,000¥ au Japon d'après Famitsu. Soit environ 53,00€...
mikazaki
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:12 PM
link49
la jaquette défonce !!!
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:12 PM
hyoga57
Et chez nous, je pense qu'il vont se lâcher, malheureusement...
beji
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:25 PM
guiguif
Tes images confirment ce que je pensais... trop propre pour être honnête
link49
Ce sont exactement les mêmes images ...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:33 PM
link49
J'espère pas, 49,99€ ça passe, au-dessus par contre c'est pas top...
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:51 PM
beji
Je les trouve plus nettes.
hyoga57
Je le vois plus vers les 59.99 euros...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:51 PM
link49
hyoga57
Je sais pas comment vous faites , moi j' ai acheté tous mes jeux Switch a - de 30 euros ( sauf XC2 a 40 euros , largement rentabilisés avec mes 200 heures de jeux
dommage qu' il ait pas de multi j' aurait bien aimé pouvoir taper sur Link49 , pour lui apprendre a défendre ce fichue FF15
) .
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:54 PM
darkxehanort94
Même si je perd le match, je continuerais de le défendre...
hyoga57
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 06:54 PM
link49
Oui, comme la version PS4 en fait...
darkxehanort94
Je l'avais acheté day-one en France, ce qui explique cela...
aros
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 07:07 PM
hyoga57
L'avant-bras du héros qui passe au milieu de son crâne pour dégainer... trop fort !!!
gunstarred
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 07:10 PM
J'aime bien la jaquette.
hyoga57
pour l'instant sur la Fnac, il est à 55€
akinen
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 07:17 PM
Pinaise mais qu’ils confirment les 60 fps!!
