Geralt De Riv débarque dans Soul Calibur 6!!!!!
Foxstep
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:10 PM by foxstep
    comments (9)
    raioh posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:12 PM
    C'est son modèle 3D de la version Switch?
    foxstep posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Mince je peux pas édité mon article lol

    Sinon bah voilà c'est officiel du coup HAHA!!
    foxstep posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Et le jeu a enfin un Logo officiel
    shincloud posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
    raioh Confirmation du jeu sur Switch alors
    octobar posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Pour le coup je trouve ce choix pertinent. Le perso est culte et s'inclus plutôt bien à l'univers de Soul Calibur.

    Du coup j'imagine facilement Dark Souls représenté à son tour.
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
    Meh, enfin why not, j'aime pas le perso mais pas au point de trouver ça sympa de le voir dans un SC.

    raioh Le jeu est pas fou techniquement, j'ai l'impression de voir le V en plus propre.
    lion93 posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:17 PM
    raioh x) j'avoue que le modèle est pas terrible
    voxen posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:17 PM
    J'ai trouvé mon main
    kurosama posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Il colle bien à l'univers...apres graphiquement quand meme c'est spécial.
