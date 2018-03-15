accueil
foxstep
foxstep
> blog
Geralt De Riv débarque dans Soul Calibur 6!!!!!
Foxstep
posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:10 PM by foxstep
foxstep
comments (9)
9
)
raioh
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:12 PM
C'est son modèle 3D de la version Switch?
foxstep
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:14 PM
Mince je peux pas édité mon article lol
Sinon bah voilà c'est officiel du coup HAHA!!
foxstep
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:15 PM
Et le jeu a enfin un Logo officiel
shincloud
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
raioh
Confirmation du jeu sur Switch alors
octobar
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
Pour le coup je trouve ce choix pertinent. Le perso est culte et s'inclus plutôt bien à l'univers de Soul Calibur.
Du coup j'imagine facilement Dark Souls représenté à son tour.
hayatevibritania
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:16 PM
Meh, enfin why not, j'aime pas le perso mais pas au point de trouver ça sympa de le voir dans un SC.
raioh
Le jeu est pas fou techniquement, j'ai l'impression de voir le V en plus propre.
lion93
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:17 PM
raioh
x) j'avoue que le modèle est pas terrible
voxen
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:17 PM
J'ai trouvé mon main
kurosama
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:18 PM
Il colle bien à l'univers...apres graphiquement quand meme c'est spécial.
