Tout se passe comme prévu
Ridge Racer Unbounded
name : Ridge Racer Unbounded
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bugbear Entertainment
genre : course
multiplayer : 1 à 8 (online)
european release date : 03/30/2012
other versions : PC - Xbox 360
official website : http://www.ridgeracer.com/
awamy02
awamy02
awamy02 > blog
Sony annonce un remaster de Ridge Racer
Le remaster du siècle
bientôt sur PS4

    posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:03 PM by awamy02
    comments (6)
    shanks posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:10 PM
    wow. seulement 12 ans l'image.
    rbz posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:12 PM
    ce fail !
    birmou posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:12 PM
    shanks même la blague c'est un remastered du pauvre ...
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Pas très inspiré le minbox
    gantzeur posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:17 PM
    ah merde ....
    kali posted the 03/14/2018 at 07:29 PM
