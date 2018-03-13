« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
The Flame in the Flood en boîte sur Switch, vous intéresse ?



Trailer du jeu
33,99€
5 000 exemplaires


https://superraregames.com/collections/products/products/copy-of-srg-1-human-fall-flat-switch
    posted the 03/13/2018 at 06:46 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    fifine posted the 03/13/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Autant je previlegie les éditions physiques autant je n'approuve pas les initiative qui a vise a sur gonfler le prix d'un jeu indés en en produisant une quantité hyper limité. En plus, les 33 € c'est sans les frais de port
    torotoro59 posted the 03/13/2018 at 06:52 PM
    fifine +1
    celesnot posted the 03/13/2018 at 06:52 PM
    Beaucoup trop cher pour ce jeu.
    gunstarred posted the 03/13/2018 at 06:56 PM
    Acheté sur l'e-shop et je suis pas fan du tout. Déçu.
    guiguif posted the 03/13/2018 at 07:08 PM
    Toutes ces boites qui se la jouent Limited Run ça devient lourd, on sait plus ou donner de la tete
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/13/2018 at 07:31 PM
    fifine Et sans taxe je crois, donc coté prix, c'est plus dans les 50€. C'est vite vu entre le jeu déma à 15€ et la version boite.
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/13/2018 at 07:31 PM
    J'ai pas accroché à la version steam à l'époque, du coup même si c'est la complete édition je passe mon tour.
    J'ai mieux à faire comme Celeste, Flinthook ou Mulaka.
