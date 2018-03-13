CN Play
Xbox BC : 3 Nouveaux titres (Snaaakeee!)


Trois nouveaux titres en ce mardi avec :

Axel & Pixel
Ghost Recon Future Soldier
Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker HD
    posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:08 PM by tuni
    comments (13)
    shincloud posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:11 PM
    En fait c'est fini la retro Xbox 1?
    tuni posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:12 PM
    shincloud Non non mais ça prend du temps pour les droits.
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:12 PM
    pas fini mais c'est plus long à mettre en place
    shincloud posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:16 PM
    tuni romgamer6859 ah d'acc, merci ^^ espérons un PDOrta
    tuni posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:18 PM
    shincloud Ce fameux jeu avec un bug gros comme la Lune à la fin ? ^^
    famimax posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:19 PM
    Les autres Metal Gear Solid HD ils sont pas retro ? Pour PW c'est que la version XLA ou même la version boite (de la compil HD collection) qui passe retro ? J'ai bien envie de me reprendre la compil en boite pour me faire PW mais j'ai pas envie de l'acheter pour rien
    tuni posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:20 PM
    famimax Si tu mets le CD, seul PW HD s'installera, si tu as les version démat c'est séparé.
    kyojoueur posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:21 PM
    famimax les autres Métal Gear Solid seront retro . Ils seront à la manière de Gears 4 avec les anciens Gears ,offert avec MGS1 Remake
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:23 PM
    Excellent.
    negan posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:28 PM
    Ah Spawnini c'est pas la Collection de MGS que tu attendais ?
    mad1 posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:31 PM
    MGS 2 et 3 sont Compatibles?
    tuni posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:32 PM
    mad1 J'avais noté en dessous : Peace Walker HD
    famimax posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:41 PM
    tuni ah oki merci, je vais me prendre la compil sur 360 alors
