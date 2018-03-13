profile
V-Rally 4 annoncé sur PS4, ONE, Switch et PC
Sortie en Septembre prochain.

Trailer

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=505JAcqEw10
    posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:27 PM by rider288
    comments (15)
    jenicris posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:28 PM
    Le premier sur PS1.
    negan posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:32 PM
    Il risque de sortir le meme mois que FH4 .

    Au revoir.
    galneryus posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:33 PM
    negan ouais...RIP FH4
    shincloud posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:37 PM
    à voir le gameplay maintenant, après FH4 si ça ce passe au Japon... ah bah adieu VRALLY XD
    negan posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:38 PM
    shincloud Plus vraiment de doute sur le Japon ne t'inquiete pas
    defcon5 posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:40 PM
    Le 1er sur Dreamcast http://www.gamekyo.com/images/forum/icon_forum_14.gif
    egguibs posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:43 PM
    hum kyloton qui fait ça ..
    asajap posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:53 PM
    egguibs WR7 de kyloton est très bon, ils se sont améliorés d'années en années et le dernier en date en moto TT Isle of Man est cool, donc je ne me méfie pas moi, c'est de mieux en mieux avec eux.
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/13/2018 at 03:55 PM
    Très bon souvenir du 3eme opus sur GC et GBA.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:20 PM
    Excellent, j'avais adoré le troisième sur Game Cube...
    uit posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:24 PM
    Le teaser est magnifique!!
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:25 PM
    J'ai tellement poncé v-rally 2. C'est cool
    noctis posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:26 PM
    Rider288 V Rally a l'ancienne !!!!
    rider288 posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:32 PM
    Noctis. Ouep je l'avais je crois que c'était sur Mega Drive si je me trompe pas...
    noctis posted the 03/13/2018 at 04:36 PM
    rider288 en tout cas ca donne envie le trailer et classe
