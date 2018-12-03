profile
negan > blog
Les enfants de South Park sont tellement cruels !








    posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:43 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    cyr posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:46 PM
    Kenny,c'est mon préféré
    diablass59 posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:48 PM
    Cartman
    negan posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:48 PM
    cyr diablass59
    ninjak posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:58 PM
    Cartman ,un des meilleurs personnages de série animées que j'ai vu de ma vie
    adolfalcom posted the 03/12/2018 at 10:25 PM
    Surtout Cartman en fait, j'aimais bien la voix de son doubleur dans les premières saisons, un peu plus criarde que maintenant
    koji posted the 03/12/2018 at 10:59 PM
    c'est un genie cartman.
