Les enfants de South Park sont tellement cruels !
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/12/2018 at 09:43 PM by
negan
comments (
6
)
cyr
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 09:46 PM
Kenny,c'est mon préféré
diablass59
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 09:48 PM
Cartman
negan
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 09:48 PM
cyr
diablass59
ninjak
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 09:58 PM
Cartman ,un des meilleurs personnages de série animées que j'ai vu de ma vie
adolfalcom
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 10:25 PM
Surtout Cartman en fait, j'aimais bien la voix de son doubleur dans les premières saisons, un peu plus criarde que maintenant
koji
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 10:59 PM
c'est un genie cartman.
