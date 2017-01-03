accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Horizon Zero Dawn
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Guerrilla
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer : non
non
european release date : 03/01/2017
03/01/2017
gat
gat
> blog
[BON PLAN FNAC] Horizon + The Last Guardian = 30€
L'e-carte cadeau est utilisable immédiatement en ligne ou en magasin Fnac / Darty et est valable jusqu'au 31 Mars 2018.
Fnac
-
https://www.fnac.com/n482165/E-cartes-cadeaux-Fnac/E-cartes-cadeaux-Fnac-Darty-Jackpot#int=S:player1|Home G%C3%A9n%C3%A9|NonApplicable|NonApplicable|BAN1|NonApplicable
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/12/2018 at 05:40 PM by gat
gat
comments (10)
10
)
racsnk
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 05:42 PM
Ils peuvent pas proposer Automata à 20euros non?
gat
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 05:51 PM
racsnk
La seule exclu en promo d'un éditeur tiers est NiOh à 30 boules.
sora78
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 05:51 PM
Wooo foncez dessus les p'tit loups qui ne l'ont pas
smashfan
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 06:12 PM
j'ai pris une carte 30 et j'ai preco Mario Tennis Aces
racsnk
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 06:19 PM
gat
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 06:21 PM
Qui veut jouer à ces jeux sans âme franchement ?
micablo
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
Ils ont durci les règles depuis l'année dernière. Heureusement que j'ai complètement abusé sur la switch à l'époque...
Là ça me parait rentable pour mario tennis, kirby et octopath traveler en cumulant avec les chèques cadeaux donnés après coup.
Par contre god of war toujours plein tarif et sans chèque cadeau, dommage.
gat
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
micablo
Par contre god of war toujours plein tarif et sans chèque cadeau, dommage.
Nop. L'offre est déjà passée il y a quelques semaines. Ils offraient 15€ et j'ai réussi à le choper avec l'offre de la saint Valentin. Au final, il me revient à 35 boules.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 07:11 PM
A micromania il y a
Last of us,the last guardian,heavy rain/beyond two souls
et d'autres à 19,99€
flom
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
Putain j accroche pas a horizon alors que j ai engloutit trico....
