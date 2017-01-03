profile
gat > blog
[BON PLAN FNAC] Horizon + The Last Guardian = 30€

L'e-carte cadeau est utilisable immédiatement en ligne ou en magasin Fnac / Darty et est valable jusqu'au 31 Mars 2018.


Fnac - https://www.fnac.com/n482165/E-cartes-cadeaux-Fnac/E-cartes-cadeaux-Fnac-Darty-Jackpot#int=S:player1|Home G%C3%A9n%C3%A9|NonApplicable|NonApplicable|BAN1|NonApplicable
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2018 at 05:40 PM by gat
    comments (10)
    racsnk posted the 03/12/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Ils peuvent pas proposer Automata à 20euros non?
    gat posted the 03/12/2018 at 05:51 PM
    racsnk La seule exclu en promo d'un éditeur tiers est NiOh à 30 boules.
    sora78 posted the 03/12/2018 at 05:51 PM
    Wooo foncez dessus les p'tit loups qui ne l'ont pas
    smashfan posted the 03/12/2018 at 06:12 PM
    j'ai pris une carte 30 et j'ai preco Mario Tennis Aces
    racsnk posted the 03/12/2018 at 06:19 PM
    gat
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/12/2018 at 06:21 PM
    Qui veut jouer à ces jeux sans âme franchement ?
    micablo posted the 03/12/2018 at 06:57 PM
    Ils ont durci les règles depuis l'année dernière. Heureusement que j'ai complètement abusé sur la switch à l'époque...
    Là ça me parait rentable pour mario tennis, kirby et octopath traveler en cumulant avec les chèques cadeaux donnés après coup.
    Par contre god of war toujours plein tarif et sans chèque cadeau, dommage.
    gat posted the 03/12/2018 at 07:03 PM
    micablo Par contre god of war toujours plein tarif et sans chèque cadeau, dommage.

    Nop. L'offre est déjà passée il y a quelques semaines. Ils offraient 15€ et j'ai réussi à le choper avec l'offre de la saint Valentin. Au final, il me revient à 35 boules.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/12/2018 at 07:11 PM
    A micromania il y a Last of us,the last guardian,heavy rain/beyond two souls et d'autres à 19,99€
    flom posted the 03/12/2018 at 07:32 PM
    Putain j accroche pas a horizon alors que j ai engloutit trico....
