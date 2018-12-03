accueil
name :
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
[Ninokuni 2] Gameplay Japonais
News
SPOIL : ça concerne la première heure de jeu
c'est quand même un autre délire que l'autre doublage dégeux US( surtout la voix d'evan)
posted the 03/12/2018 at 11:50 AM by
rbz
comments (
3
)
amario
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 11:57 AM
Le premier fut pour moi une grosse déception. J’attendrais des test
hyoga57
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 12:04 PM
Merci pour la vidéo en Jap. Avec les voix US, c'est juste pas possible...
rbz
posted
the 03/12/2018 at 12:11 PM
amario
j’attends aussi
hyoga57
le doublage us est assez dégueux oui, quelques perso bien casté comme le pirate et roland mais le reste c'est chaud comme ils ont l'air pas motivés
