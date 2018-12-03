- らとんぼるぜと -
profile
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
45
Likes
Likers
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
rbz
68
Likes
Likers
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 563
visites since opening : 630914
rbz > blog
all
[Ninokuni 2] Gameplay Japonais
News




SPOIL : ça concerne la première heure de jeu


c'est quand même un autre délire que l'autre doublage dégeux US( surtout la voix d'evan)


    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2018 at 11:50 AM by rbz
    comments (3)
    amario posted the 03/12/2018 at 11:57 AM
    Le premier fut pour moi une grosse déception. J’attendrais des test
    hyoga57 posted the 03/12/2018 at 12:04 PM
    Merci pour la vidéo en Jap. Avec les voix US, c'est juste pas possible...
    rbz posted the 03/12/2018 at 12:11 PM
    amario j’attends aussi

    hyoga57 le doublage us est assez dégueux oui, quelques perso bien casté comme le pirate et roland mais le reste c'est chaud comme ils ont l'air pas motivés
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre