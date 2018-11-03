accueil
ajouter un titre
Comparatif Luigi's Mansion 3DS vs GameCube en vidéo
posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:17 PM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
onyjinnkenobi
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 07:23 PM
Cette bande son, mamma mia.
yais9999
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 07:42 PM
Je trouve la version Gamecube tellement plus belle
lusso
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 07:44 PM
La version 3DS est vraiment bien pour le coup !
misterpixel
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 07:51 PM
Ca vaut clairement pas l'excellente version GC, plutôt que de nous pondre ça ils auraient mieux fais de sortir le jeu sur Switch avec un upgrade, mais surtout un Luigi Mansion 3...
jenicris
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 07:52 PM
misterpixel
+1
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 08:05 PM
déçu ! on voulait sur switch ... j'avais aimé le 2 sur 3DS pour le peu que j'ai joué.
monkeyto
posted
the 03/11/2018 at 08:10 PM
c'est très moche
