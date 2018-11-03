ajouter un titre
all
Comparatif Luigi's Mansion 3DS vs GameCube en vidéo
    posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:17 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    onyjinnkenobi posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Cette bande son, mamma mia.
    yais9999 posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:42 PM
    Je trouve la version Gamecube tellement plus belle
    lusso posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:44 PM
    La version 3DS est vraiment bien pour le coup !
    misterpixel posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:51 PM
    Ca vaut clairement pas l'excellente version GC, plutôt que de nous pondre ça ils auraient mieux fais de sortir le jeu sur Switch avec un upgrade, mais surtout un Luigi Mansion 3...
    jenicris posted the 03/11/2018 at 07:52 PM
    misterpixel +1
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/11/2018 at 08:05 PM
    déçu ! on voulait sur switch ... j'avais aimé le 2 sur 3DS pour le peu que j'ai joué.
    monkeyto posted the 03/11/2018 at 08:10 PM
    c'est très moche
