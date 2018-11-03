Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Crash Bandicoot sur Nintendo Switch : Premier comparatif
Multi


Voici une Information autour du jeu Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy :



Un premier comparatif entre les versions Ps4 Pro et Nintendo Switch est disponible ici :



Pour rappel, cette version, ainsi que les versions PC et Xbox One, sortira le 10 juillet prochain...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/two-minutes-of-crash-bandicoot-n-sane-trilogy-gameplay-switch.28590/page-3
