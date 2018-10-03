accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Luigi's Mansion : Comparatif GameCube versus 3DS
Nintendo
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Luigi's Mansion :
Gamexplain a réalisé un comparatif entre la version 3DS récemment annoncée et la verson GameCube :
Et voici quelques Images de la version 3DS :
Pour rappel, la version 3DS sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...
Source :
https://nintendoeverything.com/luigis-mansion-gamecube-vs-3ds-video-comparison/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/10/2018 at 10:58 PM by
link49
comments (
9
)
rbz
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:01 PM
cet aliasing de satan
birmou
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:02 PM
Vivement la trilogie sur Switch en 2020
rockin
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:04 PM
rbz
après sur l'écran même de la 3DS , ça rends beaucoup mieux que sur une vidéo youtube , et la 3D relief était vraiment pas mal sur le 2 !
Mais bon c'est sur que j'aurais préféré une version HD sur Switch pour sublimer l'original ...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:06 PM
birmou
J'espère
Par contre, la version Game Cube est beaucoup plus belle je trouve.
rockin
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:08 PM
leblogdeshacka
bah forcément , la GC est bien plus puissante que la 3DS.
link49
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:10 PM
Je reste persuadé que le jeu Luigi's Mansion 3 sera annoncé sur Nintendo Switch à l'E3 2018...
shinz0
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:13 PM
Vous m'avez convaincu je le ferai sur Dolphin
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:16 PM
shinz0
lol. Perso j'ai toujours ma vieille gc et le jeu, quelle petite merveille.
Un jour on aura peut être une suite digne de ce nom
genraltow
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 11:16 PM
Ma version GC est plus belle je trouve... Il y a même des choses en plus.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
