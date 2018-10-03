Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Luigi's Mansion
3
name : Luigi's Mansion
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
Luigi’s Mansion : Comparatif GameCube versus 3DS
Nintendo


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Luigi’s Mansion :



Gamexplain a réalisé un comparatif entre la version 3DS récemment annoncée et la verson GameCube :



Et voici quelques Images de la version 3DS :

















Pour rappel, la version 3DS sortira cette année, sans plus de précision...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/luigis-mansion-gamecube-vs-3ds-video-comparison/
    posted the 03/10/2018 at 10:58 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    rbz posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:01 PM
    cet aliasing de satan
    birmou posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:02 PM
    Vivement la trilogie sur Switch en 2020
    rockin posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:04 PM
    rbz après sur l'écran même de la 3DS , ça rends beaucoup mieux que sur une vidéo youtube , et la 3D relief était vraiment pas mal sur le 2 !
    Mais bon c'est sur que j'aurais préféré une version HD sur Switch pour sublimer l'original ...
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:06 PM
    birmou J'espère
    Par contre, la version Game Cube est beaucoup plus belle je trouve.
    rockin posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:08 PM
    leblogdeshacka bah forcément , la GC est bien plus puissante que la 3DS.
    link49 posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:10 PM
    Je reste persuadé que le jeu Luigi's Mansion 3 sera annoncé sur Nintendo Switch à l'E3 2018...
    shinz0 posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:13 PM
    Vous m'avez convaincu je le ferai sur Dolphin
    maxleresistant posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:16 PM
    shinz0 lol. Perso j'ai toujours ma vieille gc et le jeu, quelle petite merveille.
    Un jour on aura peut être une suite digne de ce nom
    genraltow posted the 03/10/2018 at 11:16 PM
    Ma version GC est plus belle je trouve... Il y a même des choses en plus.
