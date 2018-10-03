profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Inside Xbox live: annonce d'une nouvelle ip exclusif


OK je sors...
    posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:44 PM by ajb
    comments (14)
    foxstep posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Tiens je viens d'apprendre à propos de ça, bizarre y'a pas la news sur home!!
    skuldleif posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:51 PM
    pour linstant jai perdu 50 min de ma vie et jai eu ma confirmation que SOT cest la beta a peu pres
    ajb posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:52 PM
    skuldleif oui et je pense aussi
    masharu posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:52 PM
    C'est aussi la sensation que j'ai après 45min de "we have made Sea of Thieves..." .
    grievous32 posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:56 PM
    Skuldleif t'as aucune confirmation... Si tu écoutais les vidéos récentes postées, tu verrais qu'il y a des choses qu'ils n'ont encore pas montré et dont ils ont peu voir pas du tout parlé.
    bennj posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:57 PM
    skuldleif tu veux dire qu'un jeu final ressemble à sa beta ? C'est pas possible
    monsieurx posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:02 PM
    reste pas moins que le jeu est cool
    ajb posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:03 PM
    monsieurx j'ai pas encore essayé, je vais test le beta ouverte demain
    skuldleif posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:05 PM
    bennj ca ne metonne pas ,ca me decoit juste, 4 ans de dev pour ca tes ok avec ca toi?
    ajb test pas trop sinon tu va te degouter du jeu final
    bennj posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:10 PM
    skuldleif J'ai pas joué à la beta donc je ne jugerai pas, et je jugerai encore moins un jeu qui n'est pas encore dispo. Surtout que c'est un jeu qui est se bonifiera au fur et à mesure comme la plupart des jeux "as service". t'as joué combien de temps et seul ou avec des potes ?
    melkaba posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:12 PM
    Il sort sur pc sot également ?
    bennj posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:14 PM
    melkaba xbox one et pc, et on peut jouer ensemble
    melkaba posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:15 PM
    bennj Cool. Il a l air bien le jeu.
    misterpixel posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:21 PM
    melkaba Tous les jeux Xbox sortent sur PC, mais par contre ça reste des exclusivités W10 bien souvent ( normal ) lui je pense que c’est pareil
