Cities : Skylines
name : Cities : Skylines
platform : Xbox One
editor : Paradox Interactive
developer : Colossal Order
genre : simulation et gestion
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
gat
gat
gat > blog
Cities Skyline sur le Xbox Game Pass en avril

Tout est dans le titre.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/XboxFR?lang=fr
    posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:24 PM by gat
    comments (13)
    bennj posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:27 PM
    Il est pas Play Anywhere celui là vu qu'il est sur PC ?
    gat posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:29 PM
    bennj Je crois pas.
    masharu posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:32 PM
    Bizarre qu'il n'y ait pas de news Gamekyo sur le Inside Xbox en livetream. Je regarde en ce moment le stream JVTV actuellement du coup.
    lexiz posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:39 PM
    masharu peut être parce que y aura probablement rien de spéciale...
    guiguif posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:39 PM
    masharu C'est parce que shanks est devenu Pro-N
    ajb posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:47 PM
    guiguif
    masharu posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:49 PM
    lexiz Maintenant que l'on a 45 minutes de blabla sur Sea of Thieves, je peux comprendre . Mais bon c'est quand même dommage d'avoir annoncer l'évènement en de rallonger le temps avec pas grand chose. Genre "il y a 8 jeux Xbox Game Pass mais on ne peut en montrer qu'un", il y aurait moyen de teaser les autres jeux quoi.
    negan posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:55 PM
    guiguif Shanks a toujours ete Pro N
    lexiz posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:56 PM
    masharu je suis complètement d'accord j'aime la marque xbox mais la j'ai dit nan ça servira a rien.
    shanks posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:02 PM
    negan
    pas à l'époque Wii
    negan posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:03 PM
    shanks Pro un jour Pro Toujours .

    Moi j'etait Pro N avant 2004
    lordguyver posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:09 PM
    gat Depuis que j'ai découvert ce jeu j'arrête pas de regarder des gens construire leurs villes avec lol, j'ai plusieurs chaîne Youtube dédié qu'à cela, je regarde aussi quand les barrages cède
    aiolia081 posted the 03/10/2018 at 09:14 PM
    Une bonne nouvelle
