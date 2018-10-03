accueil
10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Cities : Skylines
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Paradox Interactive
developer :
Colossal Order
genre :
simulation et gestion
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
tvirus
,
freematt
,
heracles
,
trungz
,
x1x2
,
foxstep
,
chester
,
e3payne
,
kyogamer
,
binou87
,
strifedcloud
,
playstation2008
,
docbrown
,
carapuce
,
kisukesan
,
gallagher
,
aiolia081
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
ootaniisensei
,
sorow
,
neokogami
,
hyoga57
,
minx
,
docteurdeggman
,
yogfei
,
kurosama
,
lordguyver
,
kayama
,
stardustx
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
spawnini
,
kamikaze1985
,
torotoro59
,
suzukube
,
anakaris
,
voxen
,
60teraflops
,
archesstat
,
diablass59
,
ravyxxs
,
darksly
,
iglou
,
leonr4
,
shanks
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
sonilka
,
leblogdeshacka
,
seriously
,
gantzeur
,
terminator
,
smashfan
,
shindo
,
fullbuster
,
gamekyo
,
kenpokan
,
shiroyashagin
,
poey3
,
eldren
,
tuni
,
sora78
,
arngrim
,
astralbouille
,
segata
,
goldmen33
,
racsnk
,
shiranui
,
krash
,
edgar
,
kaiden
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
sephiroth07
,
monkeydluffy
,
musm
,
koopa
,
darkfoxx
,
shambala93
,
kabuki
,
liquidus00
,
barberousse
,
kerochan
,
kyojoueur
,
soma67
,
lordkupo
,
angelcloud
,
licran
,
nindo64
,
samsuki
,
kwathor
,
chatbleu
,
icebergbrulant
,
giusnake
,
rayzorx09
,
leonard
,
oenomaus
,
cort
,
thor
,
rixlos
,
jozen15
,
eldrick
,
xxxxxx0
,
marchand2sable
,
lexiz
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
kali
,
topmmorpg
,
fandenutella
,
snowbell
,
negan
,
killia
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
kevisiano
,
fred0978
,
siil
,
osiris
Cities Skyline sur le Xbox Game Pass en avril
Tout est dans le titre.
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/XboxFR?lang=fr
posted the 03/10/2018 at 08:24 PM by
gat
comments (
13
)
bennj
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:27 PM
Il est pas Play Anywhere celui là vu qu'il est sur PC ?
gat
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:29 PM
bennj
Je crois pas.
masharu
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:32 PM
Bizarre qu'il n'y ait pas de news Gamekyo sur le Inside Xbox en livetream. Je regarde en ce moment le stream JVTV actuellement du coup.
lexiz
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:39 PM
masharu
peut être parce que y aura probablement rien de spéciale...
guiguif
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:39 PM
masharu
C'est parce que
shanks
est devenu Pro-N
ajb
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:47 PM
guiguif
masharu
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:49 PM
lexiz
Maintenant que l'on a 45 minutes de blabla sur Sea of Thieves, je peux comprendre
. Mais bon c'est quand même dommage d'avoir annoncer l'évènement en de rallonger le temps avec pas grand chose. Genre "il y a 8 jeux Xbox Game Pass mais on ne peut en montrer qu'un", il y aurait moyen de teaser les autres jeux quoi.
negan
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:55 PM
guiguif
Shanks
a toujours ete Pro N
lexiz
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 08:56 PM
masharu
je suis complètement d'accord j'aime la marque xbox mais la j'ai dit nan ça servira a rien.
shanks
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 09:02 PM
negan
pas à l'époque Wii
negan
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 09:03 PM
shanks
Pro un jour Pro Toujours .
Moi j'etait Pro N avant 2004
lordguyver
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 09:09 PM
gat
Depuis que j'ai découvert ce jeu j'arrête pas de regarder des gens construire leurs villes avec lol, j'ai plusieurs chaîne Youtube dédié qu'à cela, je regarde aussi quand les barrages cède
aiolia081
posted
the 03/10/2018 at 09:14 PM
Une bonne nouvelle
Moi j'etait Pro N avant 2004