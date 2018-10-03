accueil
Sea of Thieves
Xbox One
Microsoft
Rare
adventure
PC
regardez le "inside xbox" sur mixer repartez avec du contenu SOT
"[g]Ahoy! We hear there's a MixPot up for grabs this weekend for those fellow pirates looking to up their style. This Saturday @ 12PM PT tune in to the brand new Inside Xbox livestream and you'll walk away with some Rare treasure.
https://twitter.com/WatchMixer/status/972188968371609601
posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:54 PM by
skuldleif
comments (
7
)
bon ben je vais laisser tourner ma One, rien que pour ça
quel h deja ce truc
21h
Mixer? Késako
octobar
t'as hâte aussi BB
escobar
libérez le kraken ma gueule !
