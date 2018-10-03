profile
name : Sea of Thieves
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : Rare
genre : adventure
other versions : PC
skuldleif > blog
regardez le "inside xbox" sur mixer repartez avec du contenu SOT


"[g]Ahoy! We hear there's a MixPot up for grabs this weekend for those fellow pirates looking to up their style. This Saturday @ 12PM PT tune in to the brand new Inside Xbox livestream and you'll walk away with some Rare treasure.
https://twitter.com/WatchMixer/status/972188968371609601
    posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:54 PM by skuldleif
    comments (7)
    aiolia081 posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:55 PM
    bon ben je vais laisser tourner ma One, rien que pour ça
    negan posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:58 PM
    quel h deja ce truc
    skuldleif posted the 03/10/2018 at 06:02 PM
    21hnegan
    octobar posted the 03/10/2018 at 06:36 PM
    kali posted the 03/10/2018 at 06:59 PM
    Mixer? Késako
    escobar posted the 03/10/2018 at 07:03 PM
    octobar t'as hâte aussi BB
    octobar posted the 03/10/2018 at 07:08 PM
    escobar libérez le kraken ma gueule !
