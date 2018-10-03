Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Nouveau Dragon Ball Super panini en France !
A l’ancienne les panini
Du coup j’ai des doubles si vous etes sur Marseille dites moi
Y’a des cartes classes d’autre boff comme a l’epoque quoi

Fuck le demat
    posted the 03/10/2018 at 04:45 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    idd posted the 03/10/2018 at 04:51 PM
    ahah y en aura même plus pour les gosses, on va tout acheter
    furtifdor posted the 03/10/2018 at 04:55 PM
    ça manque cruellement de goddies de ce genre en france....
    amassous posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:07 PM
    furtifdor on a les paninis des cartes vont arriver!
    idd mdrrrr
    arngrim posted the 03/10/2018 at 05:07 PM
    furtifdor Ou alors ça existe mais c'est encore et toujours des super héros marvel...
