Street Fighter V AE: Tokido VS Daigo FT10
Un magnifique set premier à 10 entre Tokido et Daigo, je n'en dis pas plus bon visionnage

PS: ça commence à 2:27:06:

    posted the 03/10/2018 at 04:19 PM by foxstep
