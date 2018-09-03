accueil
armando
> blog
Cette voix m'a envouté
Elle tourne en boucle sur mon ipod, d'ailleur il faut que je pense a renouveller mon ipod, du coup je vais passer chez sony.
posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:44 PM by
armando
comments (
3
)
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:49 PM
http://www.cobra.fr/nomades-et-sans-fil/fiio-x1-ii-noir.html
un bon baladeur audiophile pas trop cher.
armando
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:51 PM
maxleresistant
Merci, mais j'ai déjà passé commande chez sony.
https://www.sony.es/electronics/walkman/nw-a40-series
armando
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:57 PM
Heureusement j'ai trouvé un site pour chopper du flac 24 bit sinon ca aurait été un achat inutile
Bon reste plus cas attendre entre le walkman et megatron MP 36
500 Boules quand meme
