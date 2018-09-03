Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dark Souls Remastered
name : Dark Souls Remastered
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
link49
link49
Darks Souls Switch : Des visuels de l'Amiibo Solaire of Astora
Amiibo


Voici une Information concernant les Figurines Amiibo :



Nintendo et Bandai Namco ont annoncé cette Figurine Amiibo hier soir.





A noter que son contenu pourra être débloquer dans le jeu normalement.





Pour rappel, elle sortira en même temps que le jeu, le 25 mai prochain...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/303922-bandai-namco-entertainment-america-inc-dark-souls-remastered
    posted the 03/09/2018 at 12:53 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/09/2018 at 12:56 PM


    Loué soit la pluie
    link49 posted the 03/09/2018 at 12:58 PM
    Je prendrais l'Amiibo, mais pas le jeu...
    dooku posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:02 PM
    La seule annonce geniale
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:02 PM
    link49 Et à quoi vas te servir la figurine sans le jeu ? Tu vas faire des combats entre tes Aniboo ? Sinon il as l air un peu crucifier le Astora .
    foxstep posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:03 PM
    Je prendrais l'Amiibo, mais pas le jeu...



    J'allait faire la blague sur le fait que tu va prendre l'amiibo et pas le jeu, finalement...
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:04 PM
    link49 Tu as bien raison, Dark Souls c'est pour les joueurs qui aiment le challenge
    link49 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:05 PM
    Darkxehanort94 Pour la Collection, comme celle de Detective Pikachu, alors que je ne prendrais pas le jeu...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:12 PM
    link49 Comme tu veux . Moi je vais finir de regarder les mystérieuse cités d or . j ai eu une soudaine envie de le regarder .
    kikoo31 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:19 PM
    icebergbrulant arrête, ma grand mère finit le jeu et encule tous les boss à yeux fermé
    giru posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:24 PM
    À quoi ça sert dans le jeu de prier le soleil?

    Question de goût, mais je trouve que c'est le plus laid amiibo jamais annoncé
    link49 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:24 PM
    darkxehanort94 Tout à fait, chacun fait ce qu'il veut avec son argent...
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:29 PM
    kikoo31 Ta grand-mère sait tout faire on dirait !
    Tu lui diras que son café est toujours aussi délicieux

    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:32 PM
    Et puis à un moment link49 feras une article mes achats avec detective pikachu et dark soul,tu est faible et tu le sais
    renton posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:33 PM
    link49 Et moi le jeu pas cet amiibo ridicule ^^
    edgar posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:39 PM
    Je viens de précommander le jeu sur Amazon, 35 euros c'est vraiment honnête je trouve.
    shambala93 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:42 PM
    Perso je vais me prendre le carton et le plastique mais pas l’amiibo ni le jeu.
    link49 posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:52 PM
    Renton

    Hijikatamayora13 C'est noté...
    kikoo31 posted the 03/09/2018 at 02:20 PM
    icebergbrulant
    link49 posted the 03/09/2018 at 02:22 PM
    Edgar C'est vrai que niveau prix, ça reste correct...
    darksyriak posted the 03/09/2018 at 02:46 PM
    J'ai acheter quelque amiibo mais je me suis vite arrêter, c'est trop chère pour ce que c'est, je prendrais encore ceux de fire emblem mais pas les autres.
    vadorswitch posted the 03/09/2018 at 04:05 PM
    Dans smash bross ?
