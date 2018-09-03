accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Darks Souls Switch : Des visuels de l'Amiibo Solaire of Astora
Amiibo
Voici une Information concernant les Figurines Amiibo :
Nintendo et Bandai Namco ont annoncé cette Figurine Amiibo hier soir.
A noter que son contenu pourra être débloquer dans le jeu normalement.
Pour rappel, elle sortira en même temps que le jeu, le 25 mai prochain...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/303922-bandai-namco-entertainment-america-inc-dark-souls-remastered
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/09/2018 at 12:53 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 12:56 PM
Loué soit la pluie
link49
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 12:58 PM
Je prendrais l'Amiibo, mais pas le jeu...
dooku
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:02 PM
La seule annonce geniale
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:02 PM
link49
Et à quoi vas te servir la figurine sans le jeu ? Tu vas faire des combats entre tes Aniboo ? Sinon il as l air un peu crucifier le Astora .
foxstep
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:03 PM
Je prendrais l'Amiibo, mais pas le jeu...
J'allait faire la blague sur le fait que tu va prendre l'amiibo et pas le jeu, finalement...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:04 PM
link49
Tu as bien raison, Dark Souls c'est pour les joueurs qui aiment le challenge
link49
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:05 PM
Darkxehanort94
Pour la Collection, comme celle de Detective Pikachu, alors que je ne prendrais pas le jeu...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:12 PM
link49
Comme tu veux . Moi je vais finir de regarder les mystérieuse cités d or . j ai eu une soudaine envie de le regarder .
kikoo31
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:19 PM
icebergbrulant
arrête, ma grand mère finit le jeu et encule tous les boss à yeux fermé
giru
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:24 PM
À quoi ça sert dans le jeu de prier le soleil?
Question de goût, mais je trouve que c'est le plus laid amiibo jamais annoncé
link49
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:24 PM
darkxehanort94
Tout à fait, chacun fait ce qu'il veut avec son argent...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:29 PM
kikoo31
Ta grand-mère sait tout faire on dirait !
Tu lui diras que son café est toujours aussi délicieux
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:32 PM
Et puis à un moment
link49
feras une article mes achats avec detective pikachu et dark soul,tu est faible et tu le sais
renton
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:33 PM
link49
Et moi le jeu pas cet amiibo ridicule ^^
edgar
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:39 PM
Je viens de précommander le jeu sur Amazon, 35 euros c'est vraiment honnête je trouve.
shambala93
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:42 PM
Perso je vais me prendre le carton et le plastique mais pas l'amiibo ni le jeu.
link49
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:52 PM
Renton
Hijikatamayora13
C'est noté...
kikoo31
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 02:20 PM
icebergbrulant
link49
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 02:22 PM
Edgar
C'est vrai que niveau prix, ça reste correct...
darksyriak
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 02:46 PM
J'ai acheter quelque amiibo mais je me suis vite arrêter, c'est trop chère pour ce que c'est, je prendrais encore ceux de fire emblem mais pas les autres.
vadorswitch
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 04:05 PM
Dans smash bross ?
