Super Bomberman R listé sur PS4


Évalué par le Korean Game Rating Board.

About

Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.

Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.

Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.

Key Features

3D stages with dynamic environments
Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality
Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay
Bonus

Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.

New Stages
Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level
White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors
Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower
Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed
2 New Accessories
Crown
Bomb


https://gematsu.com/2018/03/super-bomberman-r-rated-ps4-korea
    posted the 03/09/2018 at 08:45 AM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    hyoga57 posted the 03/09/2018 at 08:54 AM
    Comme je le pensais, l'exclusivité était temporaire. Mais à faire sur Switch pour l'aspect convivial de la licence...
    jenicris posted the 03/09/2018 at 08:58 AM
    hyoga57 ouaip, puis pour ce genre de jeu, vaut mieux y jouer en mode portable. Comme Puyo Puyo Tetris.
    xenofamicom posted the 03/09/2018 at 09:09 AM
    hyoga57 : C'est typiquement le genre de jeux qui n'a aucun intérêt à être exclusif, bien au contraire.

    C'est un bon jeu multijoueur pour la PS4, bien que comme jenicris , c'est plus taillé pour la portable! (ils devraient prévoir aussi une version Vita!)
    cajp45 posted the 03/09/2018 at 09:15 AM
    j'imagine qu'une version one suivra en démat. dans tous les cas je le prendrai sur switch.
    hyoga57 posted the 03/09/2018 at 09:27 AM
    xenofamicom Bah je sais, surtout que la saga est sortie sur tout un tas de supports. Mais honnêtement, je ne trouve pas qu'elle ait sa place sur consoles PlayStation et Xbox...
    kikoo31 posted the 03/09/2018 at 10:20 AM
    La switch qui a servi de beta test
    sora78 posted the 03/09/2018 at 10:34 AM
    Parfait, je pense que cette licence fonctionne aussi bien en multi portable qu'en multi salon.
