Évalué par le Korean Game Rating Board.
Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.
Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.
Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.
Key Features
3D stages with dynamic environments
Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality
Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay
Bonus
Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.
New Stages
Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level
White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors
Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower
Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed
2 New Accessories
Crown
Bomb
posted the 03/09/2018 at 08:45 AM
C'est un bon jeu multijoueur pour la PS4, bien que comme jenicris , c'est plus taillé pour la portable! (ils devraient prévoir aussi une version Vita!)