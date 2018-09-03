About



Bomberman is back as Super Bomberman R! Place bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through classic ‘Battle’ or ‘Story’ mode.



Play ‘Battle’ mode where up to eight players are dropped within a maze until the ‘last man standing’ is declared the winner.



Venture through ‘Story’ mode where one to two players work cooperatively to clear a series of 50 stages in order to save the galaxy.



Key Features



3D stages with dynamic environments

Bomberman siblings and well-known enemies are back with rich personality

Battle mode for up to 8 players via local connection and online gameplay

Bonus



Gamers now have access to four new stages for battle mode and two new series of accessories for free.



New Stages

Lagoon – features a moving floor that can be used to access a higher level

White Cross – features a crossroad of slippery floors

Power Zone – All players start with maximum firepower

Speed Zone – All players start with maximum speed

2 New Accessories

Crown

Bomb

