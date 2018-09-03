Be prepared for the Future!
[Bon Blan] 12 Mois PS+ 45€
ajouter une source - https://www.amazon.fr/PlayStation-Plus-abonnement-12-mois-fran%C3%A7ais/dp/B00I3P3AL0/ref=pd_rhf_gw_p_img_4?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ZJDRNNRMTBC7VQG6XMWT
    posted the 03/09/2018 at 05:33 AM by waltdafak
    comments (5)
    slyder posted the 03/09/2018 at 07:28 AM
    Bien matinal bordel oO ! ou tard
    jowy14 posted the 03/09/2018 at 08:47 AM
    C’est en promo un peu partout en ce moment, j’ai vu le même tarif sur le PSN directement et aussi chez Micromania. L’avantage dans ce dernier cas c’est que ça vous rapporte des points sur votre carte et vous fait un achat qualifiant si ils vous en manque pour être premium
    link571 posted the 03/09/2018 at 10:22 AM
    jowy14 et comme moi si vous avez un chèque de 10€, l’abonement revient à 35€
    raph055 posted the 03/09/2018 at 10:43 AM
    cette offre est cumulable avec mon abonnement psn + que j'ai déjà jusqu’à la fin de l'année??
    tbagwel posted the 03/09/2018 at 03:31 PM
    Prix normale sur le store en ce moment
