name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles :
11
visites since opening :
12235
waltdafak
> blog
[Bon Blan] 12 Mois PS+ 45€
ajouter une source
-
https://www.amazon.fr/PlayStation-Plus-abonnement-12-mois-fran%C3%A7ais/dp/B00I3P3AL0/ref=pd_rhf_gw_p_img_4?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=ZJDRNNRMTBC7VQG6XMWT
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/09/2018 at 05:33 AM by
waltdafak
comments (
5
)
slyder
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 07:28 AM
Bien matinal bordel oO ! ou tard
jowy14
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 08:47 AM
C’est en promo un peu partout en ce moment, j’ai vu le même tarif sur le PSN directement et aussi chez Micromania. L’avantage dans ce dernier cas c’est que ça vous rapporte des points sur votre carte et vous fait un achat qualifiant si ils vous en manque pour être premium
link571
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 10:22 AM
jowy14
et comme moi si vous avez un chèque de 10€, l’abonement revient à 35€
raph055
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 10:43 AM
cette offre est cumulable avec mon abonnement psn + que j'ai déjà jusqu’à la fin de l'année??
tbagwel
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 03:31 PM
Prix normale sur le store en ce moment
