« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
237
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
92
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Phantasy Star Online 2 : Cloud / Date Japon (+ Surprise)


Date de sortie : 4 avril 2018 (Japon)
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:48 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    rockin posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:51 PM
    A chaque fois que j'entends parlé de PSO , ça me rappel ma Dreamcast et son modèm 56 k , ou j'ai acheté le jeu , joué 1 mois non stop online , et j'ai reçu ma facture de téléphone... j'ai pas jamais rejoué !!!
    gunstarred posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
    Toujours autant deg à chaque fois que j'entends parler de ce jeu...
    rockin posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
    Mais bon de toute façon ça sortira jamais chez nous !
    xenofamicom posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
    rockin : T'as eu la blague aussi?
    J'ai continué à joué mais en réduisant CONSIDERABLEMENT mes heures de jeux.
    maxleresistant posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:56 PM
    Ça sortira pas du Japon. Surtout pour un jeu en cloud
    rockin posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:59 PM
    xenofamicom Je me suis surtout fais éclaté par mes parents à l'époque
    xenofamicom posted the 03/08/2018 at 11:03 PM
    rockin : j'ai pas eu ce plaisir moi, j'ai du payer de ma poche.
    amassous posted the 03/08/2018 at 11:04 PM
    AYIIII on a pas ca nous!!!
    sauronsg posted the 03/09/2018 at 01:12 AM
    Ah oui mes nuit sur PSO Dreamcast et mes factures salées
