« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
articles :
2045
visites since opening :
2397697
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Phantasy Star Online 2 : Cloud / Date Japon (+ Surprise)
Date de sortie : 4 avril 2018 (Japon)
posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:48 PM by
nicolasgourry
rockin
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:51 PM
A chaque fois que j'entends parlé de PSO , ça me rappel ma Dreamcast et son modèm 56 k , ou j'ai acheté le jeu , joué 1 mois non stop online , et j'ai reçu ma facture de téléphone... j'ai pas jamais rejoué !!!
gunstarred
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
Toujours autant deg à chaque fois que j'entends parler de ce jeu...
rockin
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
Mais bon de toute façon ça sortira jamais chez nous !
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:55 PM
rockin
: T'as eu la blague aussi?
J'ai continué à joué mais en réduisant CONSIDERABLEMENT mes heures de jeux.
maxleresistant
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:56 PM
Ça sortira pas du Japon. Surtout pour un jeu en cloud
rockin
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:59 PM
xenofamicom
Je me suis surtout fais éclaté par mes parents à l'époque
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 11:03 PM
rockin
: j'ai pas eu ce plaisir moi, j'ai du payer de ma poche.
amassous
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 11:04 PM
AYIIII on a pas ca nous!!!
sauronsg
posted
the 03/09/2018 at 01:12 AM
Ah oui mes nuit sur PSO Dreamcast et mes factures salées
J'ai continué à joué mais en réduisant CONSIDERABLEMENT mes heures de jeux.