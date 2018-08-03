profile
State of Decay 2
name : State of Decay 2
platform : PC
editor : Microsoft
developer : Undead Labs
genre : survival horror
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One
La violence de ce head-shoot
Ils jouent bien chez IGN

    posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:46 PM by diablo
    comments (30)
    negan posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:48 PM
    Depuis 2006 Gears of war fait pareil .
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:50 PM
    negan ouai mais là c'est State of Decay donc il est ou le rapport ?
    negan posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
    diablo ''ouai mais là c'est State of Decay donc il est ou le rapport ?''

    Bah faire un article car dans un jeu une tête explose on s'en contre fout c'est commun
    xxther3dxx posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
    et depuis 92 doom fait pareil.....
    jenicris posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
    On dit Headshot. ^^
    nobleswan posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Vivement cette tuerie
    voxen posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:57 PM
    Je retiens plus le fessier pour ma part.
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:58 PM
    nobleswan Demain pour le review et peut être une vidéo sur la Gestion des bases
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:59 PM
    voxen C'est vrais qu'il bouge bien
    nobleswan posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:59 PM
    diablo Cool ! Je compte sur toi pour mettre les infos sur le site demain. Comme ça des que je rentre j'ai plus qu'a yeuté
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:01 PM
    nobleswan Je vais essayer je sais pas si je serai chez-moi à 18 heures
    octobar posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:11 PM
    On fait avec ce qu'on a quoi...


    birmou posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:17 PM
    octobar chut c'est impressionnant
    neo777 posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:25 PM
    J ai hâte j au hâte
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:26 PM
    birmou en 4K Natif/ HDR + Dolby Atmos ce jeu en Coop a 4 va être délicieux
    misterpixel posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:35 PM
    birmou diablo 4k HDR ? ça en fera pas une claque visuelle pour autant.
    ravyxxs posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:37 PM
    Il joue bien chez IGN ? Non.

    Je dis non de manière radicale avant qu'une cavalerie te ris au nez. Ils sont pas bon du tout en présentation de jeu. Gamespot et Gameinformer sont bien plus expérimentés.
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:38 PM
    misterpixel Chez IGN ils ont dit qu'il était très beau bah besoins d'être une claque visuelle c'est l'ambiance incomparable de SOD qui prime sur le reste et c'est c'est plus que réussi
    kuroni posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Hmm'kay...
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:40 PM
    ravyxxs boh je disais ça comme ça je regarde jamais IGN en tant normale juste qu'ils avaient l'exclusivité sinon j'aurai opté pour la chaîne officiel c'est absolument pas à prendre au premier degré ce que j'écris
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:43 PM
    La honte !
    Tuer un ennemi avec ce qui ressemble à un fusil sniper à bout portant

    Brandin Tyrrel devrait se tirer, et oui, il ne sait pas tirer

    ravyxxs posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:48 PM
    diablo
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:49 PM
    icebergbrulant pas mal mais maintenant tires-toi
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Très bien je me tire, je vais aller traîner dans un monde dégueulasse de Mario Odyssey
    misterpixel posted the 03/08/2018 at 08:55 PM
    c'est l'ambiance incomparable de SOD Oui oui et il rejoindra le panthéon au côté du BGE killer app de Mario Odyssey, Super Lucky Tales.
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 09:03 PM
    icebergbrulant je te conseille Lost kingdom, un mélange de mauve, brun et vert flashy
    birmou posted the 03/08/2018 at 09:22 PM
    diablo Oula Oula va s'y doucement avec ta 4k j'suis entrain de jouer à Xeno 2 en portable tu va me claquer un oeil avec tes bêtises
    solidfisher posted the 03/08/2018 at 09:24 PM
    5120x2880 posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:07 PM
    Putain il était loin en plus lol
    ramses posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:28 PM
    on en voit des plus violents chez gears of wars..rien d'impressionant
