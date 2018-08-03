accueil
name :
State of Decay 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
Undead Labs
genre :
survival horror
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
Xbox One
La violence de ce head-shoot
Ils jouent bien chez IGN
posted the 03/08/2018 at 07:46 PM by
diablo
comments (
30
)
negan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:48 PM
Depuis 2006 Gears of war fait pareil .
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:50 PM
negan
ouai mais là c'est State of Decay donc il est ou le rapport ?
negan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
diablo
''ouai mais là c'est State of Decay donc il est ou le rapport ?''
Bah faire un article car dans un jeu une tête explose on s'en contre fout c'est commun
xxther3dxx
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
et depuis 92 doom fait pareil.....
jenicris
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
On dit Headshot. ^^
nobleswan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:55 PM
Vivement cette tuerie
voxen
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:57 PM
Je retiens plus le fessier pour ma part.
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:58 PM
nobleswan
Demain pour le review et peut être une vidéo sur la Gestion des bases
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:59 PM
voxen
C'est vrais qu'il bouge bien
nobleswan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 07:59 PM
diablo
Cool ! Je compte sur toi pour mettre les infos sur le site demain. Comme ça des que je rentre j'ai plus qu'a yeuté
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:01 PM
nobleswan
Je vais essayer je sais pas si je serai chez-moi à 18 heures
octobar
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:11 PM
On fait avec ce qu'on a quoi...
birmou
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:17 PM
octobar
chut c'est impressionnant
neo777
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:25 PM
J ai hâte j au hâte
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:26 PM
birmou
en 4K Natif/ HDR + Dolby Atmos ce jeu en Coop a 4 va être délicieux
misterpixel
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:35 PM
birmou
diablo
4k HDR ? ça en fera pas une claque visuelle pour autant.
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:37 PM
Il joue bien chez IGN ? Non.
Je dis non de manière radicale avant qu'une cavalerie te ris au nez. Ils sont pas bon du tout en présentation de jeu. Gamespot et Gameinformer sont bien plus expérimentés.
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:38 PM
misterpixel
Chez IGN ils ont dit qu'il était très beau bah besoins d'être une claque visuelle c'est l'ambiance incomparable de SOD qui prime sur le reste et c'est c'est plus que réussi
kuroni
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:38 PM
Hmm'kay...
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:40 PM
ravyxxs
boh je disais ça comme ça je regarde jamais IGN en tant normale juste qu'ils avaient l'exclusivité sinon j'aurai opté pour la chaîne officiel c'est absolument pas à prendre au premier degré ce que j'écris
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:43 PM
La honte !
Tuer un ennemi avec ce qui ressemble à un fusil sniper à bout portant
Brandin Tyrrel devrait se tirer, et oui, il ne sait pas tirer
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:48 PM
diablo
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:49 PM
icebergbrulant
pas mal
mais maintenant tires-toi
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:53 PM
Très bien je me tire, je vais aller traîner dans un monde dégueulasse de Mario Odyssey
misterpixel
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 08:55 PM
c'est l'ambiance incomparable de SOD
Oui oui et il rejoindra le panthéon au côté du BGE killer app de Mario Odyssey, Super Lucky Tales.
diablo
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 09:03 PM
icebergbrulant
je te conseille Lost kingdom, un mélange de mauve, brun et vert flashy
birmou
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 09:22 PM
diablo
Oula Oula va s'y doucement avec ta 4k j'suis entrain de jouer à Xeno 2 en portable
tu va me claquer un oeil avec tes bêtises
solidfisher
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 09:24 PM
5120x2880
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:07 PM
Putain il était loin en plus lol
ramses
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 10:28 PM
on en voit des plus violents chez gears of wars..rien d'impressionant
