" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
130
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1347
visites since opening : 1324687
gantzeur > blog
La musique de l’Été 2018
YMCA version finlandaise ... fin du game !

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 04:40 PM by gantzeur
    comments (6)
    oedipex posted the 03/08/2018 at 05:06 PM
    ♪ ééééénième cohue ♫
    C'est une chanson sur un mec qui en a marre des manif'.
    (Aspiration d'énergie à 1min16)
    Bref, c'est toujours mieux que despacito.
    gantzeur posted the 03/08/2018 at 05:16 PM
    oedipex Pierre Richard qui maitrise le synthé comme personne
    shido posted the 03/08/2018 at 05:41 PM
    bordel
    raph64 posted the 03/08/2018 at 05:42 PM
    Gantzeur ça a l'air sympa

    Sinon sympa le artwork en haut de tes articles, il vient d'où ?
    gantzeur posted the 03/08/2018 at 06:24 PM
    raph64 il est de Yoji Shinkawa
    raph64 posted the 03/08/2018 at 06:36 PM
    Gantzeur ok merci de l'info ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre