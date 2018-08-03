accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
mikaou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
29
visites since opening :
27718
mikaou
> blog
The Division 2 confirmé
En se baladant dans les dossiers du site blog.ubi.com on trouve cette image
Edit : Information confirmée lors d'un communiqué de presse allemand, probablement sorti trop tôt
4 Traders
-
http://de.4-traders.com/UBISOFT-ENTERTAINMENT-4719/news/Ubisoft-Entertainment-Eine-wichtige-Ankundigung-von-Massive-Entertainment-zu-The-Division-2-26129901/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:38 PM by
mikaou
comments (
7
)
negan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:39 PM
Il sera la avec le nouveau SC a l'E3
wickette
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:41 PM
Ah j’ai adoré Division en coop, content du coup
rider288
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:44 PM
Toujours pas de Splinter Cell
negan
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:44 PM
c'est confirme
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/73946-the-division-2-annonce-par-ubisoft-premieres-infos
gat
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:48 PM
C'est vraiment un excellent TPS avec une bonne touche de RPG comme les compétences actives et passives. Sur Pro, il reste encore magnifique aujourd'hui même si les environnements ont du mal à se renouveler mais bon, c'est NY qui veut ça. A faire absolument en co-op.
PS : le Season Pass regroupant les 4 DLC est à 12,99€ sur le PS Store.
gaymer40
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 03:56 PM
sur switch
vincecastel
posted
the 03/08/2018 at 04:04 PM
Oh yesss !!!
