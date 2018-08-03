profile
The Division 2 confirmé
En se baladant dans les dossiers du site blog.ubi.com on trouve cette image



Edit : Information confirmée lors d'un communiqué de presse allemand, probablement sorti trop tôt
4 Traders - http://de.4-traders.com/UBISOFT-ENTERTAINMENT-4719/news/Ubisoft-Entertainment-Eine-wichtige-Ankundigung-von-Massive-Entertainment-zu-The-Division-2-26129901/
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:38 PM by mikaou
    comments (7)
    negan posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:39 PM
    Il sera la avec le nouveau SC a l'E3
    wickette posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:41 PM
    Ah j’ai adoré Division en coop, content du coup
    rider288 posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:44 PM
    Toujours pas de Splinter Cell
    negan posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:44 PM
    c'est confirme

    http://www.gameblog.fr/news/73946-the-division-2-annonce-par-ubisoft-premieres-infos
    gat posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:48 PM
    C'est vraiment un excellent TPS avec une bonne touche de RPG comme les compétences actives et passives. Sur Pro, il reste encore magnifique aujourd'hui même si les environnements ont du mal à se renouveler mais bon, c'est NY qui veut ça. A faire absolument en co-op.

    PS : le Season Pass regroupant les 4 DLC est à 12,99€ sur le PS Store.
    gaymer40 posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:56 PM
    sur switch
    vincecastel posted the 03/08/2018 at 04:04 PM
    Oh yesss !!!
