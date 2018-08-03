profile
[Marvel] Un visuel pour la nouvelle armure d'Iron Man
L'armure d'Iron Man pour le film Avengers Infinity War se dévoile grâce à la couverture d'EW.
Le film sortira le 25 Avril au cinéma.


Il y a un total de quinze couvertures
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (13)
    ninjak posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:55 PM
    Classe
    shinz0 posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:57 PM
    Papillon de lumière sous les projecteurs...
    maxleresistant posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:58 PM
    sympa, j'espère que le film sera cool
    raioh posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:07 PM
    C'est tellement moche, haha
    terminator posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:10 PM
    C'est... bizarre. A voir en action
    aiolia081 posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:17 PM
    Elle tue
    amassous posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:25 PM
    Degeulasse
    amario posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:32 PM
    La même que dans antman 2 non ?
    kalas28 posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:42 PM
    hyper classe j'adore
    axlrose posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:46 PM
    Dégueulasse. Spiderman aura aussi un nouveau costume, l'iron spider https://www.melty.fr/avengers-infinity-war-le-costume-iron-spider-de-spider-man-devoile-sur-un-nouveau-poster-a643537.html
    bladagun posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:46 PM
    Butiful
    darksly posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:53 PM
    On l'avait vue avec la figurine hot toyz déjà
    koji posted the 03/08/2018 at 04:00 PM
    on dirait tellement blue beetle
