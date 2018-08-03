« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Leak/3DS] Dillon’s Rolling Western : The Dead Heat Breakers / Jaquette + Date de sortie au Japon


Date de sortie : 26 Avril 2018 au Japon

Dernière apparition du jeu


http://www.siliconera.com/2018/03/08/mario-tennis-aces-pearl-marina-amiibo-dillons-rolling-western-release-dates-leaked-japan/
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:53 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    e3ologue posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:54 PM
    Ils l'avaient pas déjà annoncé lors d'un précédent ND jap ?
    smashfan posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:55 PM
    si, ca fais un moment
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:55 PM
    e3ologue si, mais pas la date de sortie.
    maxleresistant posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:41 PM
    Meme Nintendo n'arrive plus a se protéger des leaks.
    plbs posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:57 PM
    zZz super zZz
