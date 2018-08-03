« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Wargroove pas avant 2ème semestre 2018...




(Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch)

Chucklefish Games a récemment recalibré la fenêtre de lancement de Wargroove au second semestre de l'année 2018.

Gamekult
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    kikoo31 posted the 03/08/2018 at 10:52 AM
    Pas d'advance wars du coup,on a ça à la place
    zekk posted the 03/08/2018 at 11:21 AM
    il sort sur quel support, il me fait fort penser à FE
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/08/2018 at 11:25 AM
    zekk PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
    cajp45 posted the 03/08/2018 at 11:31 AM
    Vivement
    Typiquement le je que je prendrais sur switch
    iglooo posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:37 PM
    plistter
    fifine posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:36 PM
    Qu'ils prennent leur temps et nous sorte un jeu vraiment peaufiné et abouti.
