Nicalis
name : Nicalis
official website : http://www.nicalis.com/
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Code of Princess EX / Trailer


(le jeu original -2012-)

Le "remake"

Date de sortie : été 2018 (Physique et Digital)
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    suzukube posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:34 AM
    Ptain je veux ça.
