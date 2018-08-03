« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Hideki Kamiya retweete le Nintendo Direct


Un Trailer pour Bayonetta 3 ?
Un "portage" de Wonderful 101 sur Switch ?
https://twitter.com/Nintendo/status/971385195034173448


Alors troll ou pas troll....
    posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:01 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    excervecyanide posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:35 AM
    ou le portage de star f-zero
