Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Aperçu pour les Nouveaux Avatars sur XBOX ONE
Juste une briève vidéo qui montre comment seront intégré les nouveaux Avatars sur le Dashboard de la console

    posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:54 AM by diablo
    comments (4)
    grievous32 posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:20 AM
    J'espère qu'ils les utiliseront pour des jeux communautaires genre 1 contre 100 ou autre Joy Ride etc...
    diablo posted the 03/08/2018 at 02:36 AM
    grievous32 ils sont fait sous Unity donc possible ^^
    suzukube posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:26 AM
    Encore lol
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/08/2018 at 03:35 AM
    grievous32 Et doritos Crash Course qui était sympa avec les avatars ^^
    Ma copine de l'époque m'a rendu fou avec ce jeu XD

    Sinon vraiment top les nouveaux avatar, c'est un truc que j'ai toujours aimé
