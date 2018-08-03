profile
Ils se font plaisir dis donc :D
J'imagine même pas la côte quand le 3 va sortir

    posted the 03/08/2018 at 12:39 AM by shincloud
    comments (2)
    chiotgamer posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:27 AM
    J'avoue tu le gardes bien au chaud et tu le poses à 300 deux semaines avant la sortie du 3.
    chiotgamer posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:28 AM
    N'empêche c'est le seul moyen pour Amassous de pouvoir jouer a Bayonetta 1 sur Switch.
