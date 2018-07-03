profile
Detective Pikachu
name : Detective Pikachu
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : adventure
Des photos pour l'Amiibo Pikachu "géant"
L'Amiibo "géant" Pikachu se dévoile avec quelques photos.













L'Amiibo sera disponible en même temps que le jeu, le 23 Mars
    posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:02 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    chiotgamer posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:17 PM
    Cette pose de nazi
    madness7 posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:38 PM
    chiotgamer C'est clair.
    kikoo31 posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:01 AM
    NEIN NEIN NEIN
    chiotgamer posted the 03/08/2018 at 01:51 AM
    Madness7 Kikoo31 Ah ouais c'est ça la casquette c'est une manière détournée de faire la coupe d'Hitler.

    En tout cas permettez-moi de dire que cet amiibo va faire führer auprès des joueurs d'extrême-droite.
