Shadow of the Beast
name : Shadow of the Beast
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Heavy Spectrum
genre : action
kevisiano
kevisiano > blog
Ce jeu vaut le coup ?
Est ce que Shadow of the Beast vaut le coup ?
Pour une fois qu'il est en promo à 4 euros après l'avoir mis dans le panier, je me demandais si il valait le coup. Des avis ?

Thx
    posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:16 PM by kevisiano
    comments (5)
    dokou posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:23 PM
    Non
    tlj posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:34 PM
    J'aimerais bien quelques retours moi aussi
    ravyxxs posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:45 PM
    Trop rebondant poto.
    kikoo31 posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:49 PM
    no
    ritalix posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:06 PM
    non
