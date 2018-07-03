accueil
name :
Shadow of the Beast
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Heavy Spectrum
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
> blog
Ce jeu vaut le coup ?
Est ce que Shadow of the Beast vaut le coup ?
Pour une fois qu'il est en promo à 4 euros après l'avoir mis dans le panier, je me demandais si il valait le coup. Des avis ?
Thx
posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:16 PM by
kevisiano
dokou
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 10:23 PM
Non
tlj
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 10:34 PM
J'aimerais bien quelques retours moi aussi
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 10:45 PM
Trop rebondant poto.
kikoo31
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 10:49 PM
no
ritalix
posted
the 03/07/2018 at 11:06 PM
non
