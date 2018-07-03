« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
name : Ys VIII : Lacrimosa of Dana
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Falcom
genre : action-RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Ys VIII : Vote pour couverture réversible


(Jaquette du jeu)

6 Choix couverture réversible

http://ysviii.com/cover-poll-switch/
    posted the 03/07/2018 at 09:56 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    shincloud posted the 03/07/2018 at 09:58 PM
    La 6 pour ma part
    vfries posted the 03/07/2018 at 09:58 PM
    La 6 comme sur ps4
    ekibyo posted the 03/07/2018 at 09:59 PM
    A voté.
    edarn posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:00 PM
    Voted
    cyr posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:04 PM
    Je ne vote pas. A eux de réfléchir.
    svr posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:05 PM
    6 également pour moi
    chambo posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:07 PM
    la 1 pour ma part
    archesstat posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:12 PM
    J'ai hésité entre la 1 et la 6 mais j’aime beaucoup les couleurs de la 1.
    gamergunz posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:13 PM
    la 2 pour moi
    shincloud posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:13 PM
    cyr C'est toujours cool que ça soit nous les joueurs qui pouvons choisir une jaquette réversible, c'est nous qui payons après tout, donc belle initiative
    tvirus posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
    1
    darksly posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:17 PM
    La 2 pour moi
    madness7 posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:19 PM
    La 2 aussi pour ma part, c'est original et ça change un peu, j'aime bien aussi la 4 et 5.
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/07/2018 at 10:36 PM
    Si la 6 est celle de la version PS4, c'est le moment de choisir une autre, donc voté 4
    nmariodk posted the 03/07/2018 at 11:41 PM
    la 1 avec la foret et les dragon, stylé !!!
