state of decay 2 is coming soon and bringing with it a number of shiny new features and improvements over the original. Chief among those big changes in the sequel is the addition of up to four-player cooperative multiplayer so you and your friends can finally live out your zombie-apocalypse survival fantasy together.



We're very excited to be revealing a big ole chunk of said co-op gameplay today from a work-in-progress build of the game as part of our ongoing IGN First coverage. The video is lightly commentated for context, and shows some great weapons and items Undead Labs was kind enough to give us. Enjoy!