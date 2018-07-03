profile
Onrush
name : Onrush
platform : PC
editor : Codemasters
developer : N.C
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
all
Onrush: Video de gameplay du Motorstorm-like
Onrush d'anciens de chez Evolution Studio se montre dans une petite video de gameplay.

    posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:55 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    bonanzaa posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:57 PM
    Je prend
    gat posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:58 PM
    J'espère qu'on pourra faire des fuck en moto comme dans MotorStorm.
    birmou posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:58 PM
    #FuckSony
    blackninja posted the 03/07/2018 at 02:59 PM
    e3ologue posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:00 PM
    gat je savais pas, je suis deg
    gat posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:02 PM
    e3ologue En quad aussi. C'était avec la touche Carré je crois.^^
    tsubasa23 posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:04 PM
    j achète !!!!c comme MotorStorm donc c vendu !
    rbz posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:04 PM
    bien cool
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:05 PM
    ils voulaient pas faire plus court haha
    justx posted the 03/07/2018 at 03:26 PM
    on dirais le premier trailer de motorstorm n'empeche ^^
